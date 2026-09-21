Irish data protection watchdog fines Google €403m over GDPR breaches

The DPC said its investigation, which began in 2020, found that Google infringed the GDPR by processing users' location data unlawfully and unfairly through three of its features. Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined Google €403 million for breaches of European information privacy laws related to the tech giant’s processing of its users’ location history and data.

As a result of these infringements, Google users may have been “unaware that their location was being used to, for example, influence them with ads or to infer their interests, and could lose control over their personal data”, said DPC deputy commissioner Graham Doyle in a statement.

Under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the processing of such data must be lawful, fair and transparent.

The DPC said its investigation, which began in 2020, found that Google infringed the GDPR by processing users’ location data unlawfully and unfairly through three of its features.

“Location data is a type of personal data which is processed by way of location tracking, and includes data collected or processed by Google, which, by itself or in conjunction with other information, an individual’s location can be inferred,” he said.

The €403 million fine is the fourth largest that the DPC has handed down since the GDPR came into force.

More to follow...