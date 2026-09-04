Home prices overvalued and Bam loses €100m compensation claim

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Irish house prices are overvalued by about 17 per cent with the burden falling “hardest” on middle-income households, a new report has concluded. The analysis by the (ESRI) said there had been a sustained increase in house prices since mid-2013, which had resulted in real house prices approaching their pre-financial crash levels. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Atlas Autoservice, the McKillen family-owned tyre and car servicing group, has acquired four more properties in Dublin and Wicklow as part of its target of taking full ownership of the sites on which its depots currently sit. Ian Curran has the details.

Buyers of new Cairn Homes apartments at a development in Dublin face monthly mortgage repayments of €1,100 on a two-bed home, more than 50 per cent below average rents in Dublin. Killian Woods reports.

The proposed management buyout of Irish Ferries owner ICG may be nearing a conclusion, as CEO Eamonn Waters plots his next steps. Joe Brennan looks at where things stand in the saga, and where it might go from here.

A conciliator has rejected a near €100 million compensation claim by Bam over disputed costs incurred during construction of the long-delayed new national children’s hospital. The recommendation, which Bam can challenge in court, means the builder has failed to recover a large sum of additional costs that it said arose due to a “reflected ceiling plans issue”. Killian has the story.

Depending on what country you live in, there will always be particular stresses on people’s finances. In Ireland it’s energy and housing. Eoin looks at the issues in his column.

Ireland managed to sell €1.25 billion worth of bonds on Thursday and a yield of less than 4 per cent. That’s better terms than the likes of the UK can rely on at the moment. In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor unpacks what’s going on in the world’s debt markets.

Government spending is rising faster in percentage terms than tax receipts even as a record €66 billion was collected in tax over the first eight months of 2026. Eoin writes that tax receipts are 6.2 per cent in advance of the same time last year when the 2025 impact of the Apple tax case is stripped out. Current spending is 8 per cent up on last year.

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