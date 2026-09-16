Bad Apples review: Saoirse Ronan’s new film is like little else you’ll see this week

Bad Apples      Director : Jonatan Etzler Cert : 15A Starring : Saoirse Ronan, Eddie Waller, Nia Brown, Jacob Anderson, Rakie Ayola, Robert Emms, Sean Glider Running Time : 1 hr 40 mins

Saoirse Ronan does not shirk. She recently had a baby with Jack Lowden (latest of many bookie’s favourites to be the next James Bond). Just last week, Paper Plane, her debut short as director, premiered at Venice International Film Festival. She has been the lead in five films over the past four years, but, Steve McQueen’s disappointing Blitz aside, they have been smaller, more eccentrically formed releases. Why not? Do what diverts you.

Jonatan Etzler’s Bad Apples is another interesting low-key diversion. Though demanding a significant leap of faith from the audience – “She just did what now?” – the picture mixes satisfyingly darkish comedy with spiky social analysis. Bad Apples is certainly not much like anything else you will see this week.

It says something about Ronan’s singular approach (and personal energy) that, after four Oscar nominations and two decades of fame, she is still perfectly believable as Maria, a sincere, lonely primary-school teacher in the English West Country.

Nothing is more poignant here than her attempt to build a lesson plan around what we take to be one of her favourite songs. Well, you know how cruel kids can be, and few manage much interest in Rickie Lee Jones’s On Saturday Afternoons in 1963. One student in particular, the troubled Danny (Eddie Waller), lives up to his already established reputation as a sadistic disrupter.

Jess O’Kane’s script, from a Swedish-language novel by Rasmus Lindgren, does not demonise its antagonist. From the beginning we get the sense Danny’s behaviour is a raw bawl for attention. If the film has an argument it is that traditional school structures will struggle to accommodate any student who colours more than a little too far outside the lines.

Maria could be forgiven for turning her back on him, but she makes genuine efforts to understand his frustration. A conversation with his no-nonsense father proves less than fruitful. Even after Danny fractures the arm of diligent student Pauline (Nia Brown, about whom more later), our heroine still tries to make sense of him. All that comes to an end when the two have a violent encounter on a rainy night.

Here is where that leap of faith is required. Maria kidnaps the boy and chains him up in her basement with only a mattress and a bucket for company. The community search in vain as she becomes tortured with guilt and desperation.

The problem here is that, to this point, Bad Apples has been pitched at the level of quasi-naturalistic social comedy. An enormous plausibility issue announces itself when it takes a lunge towards this darker place. This is a scenario Lars von Trier would relish.

We are, perhaps, being sold a fable or fairy-tale aesthetic. Chris Roe’s carnivalesque score supports that reading. Danny comes across as the reluctant ogre and Maria as the confused villager whose rushed decisions land her in the ethical quicksand.

One saving grace is the film-makers’ ability to find queasy comedy in even the most troubling plot turns. Ronan channels the panicked desperation of a classic screwball heroine – but sadder, and more compromised, and with less hope of a happy ending.

The latter sections of the film invite young Nia Brown to excel as the increasingly ghastly Pauline. Somewhere in the third act, the injured student, who worships Maria, figures out what’s been going on and exploits her knowledge to win favours from her idol, most hilariously when she is permitted to sing every verse of her own supernaturally terrible song.

It’s a delightfully bitter twist in a film that exhibits a strain of moral cynicism throughout. The troublemaker is a misused victim. The dedicated swat is beyond insufferable. Make of that what you will.

In cinemas from Friday, September 18th