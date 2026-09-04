McKillen family-owned Atlas Autoservice adds four more depots to property portfolio

The Atlas Autoservice depot in Donnybrook, one of four properties recently acquired by the company. The investment returns a key site to McKillen family ownership. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Atlas Autoservice, the McKillen family-owned tyre and car servicing group, has acquired four more properties as part of its target of taking full ownership of the sites on which its depots currently sit.

The purchase of the sites – in Bray, Co Wicklow, as well as Coolock, Dún Laoghaire and Donnybrook in Dublin – means the group now owns seven of its 18 locations.

A purchase price was not disclosed.

It follows a flurry of property deals in recent years, including its 2023 agreement to buy Bridgestone’s Irish retail depots, which doubled the business at the time.

Atlas was founded by John McKillen, brother of property developer and hotelier Paddy McKillen snr. The deal for the Bridgestone portfolio brought back into family ownership several sites – including the landmark property in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 – that were previously operated by their father, also Paddy McKillen, under the DC Exhaust brand that he established in Belfast.

“I am very proud that as we build our Atlas Autoservice business, we are also rebuilding the footprint of the business that was previously owned by my father,” said John McKillen in a statement.

“The flagship property acquisitions, which include high-profile sites in Dún Laoghaire and Donnybrook, give us the independence and freedom that comes with owning the property from which you are trading.

“This strategy to fully own our property portfolio gives us certainty for the future and a really strong foundation upon which we can continue to build and expand our services.”

The group said it is also in the process of hiring front-of-house employees and providing technology training to all of its staff as part of a programme of investment, Atlas said.

The group applied last month to Dublin City Council for planning permission to expand its car service centre in Kimmage, Dublin 6W. The plans envisage the construction of a new two-storey facility with a total gross floor area of 412sq m, partially retaining the existing 60sq m service centre.

[ Losses mounted at some of Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up venues ahead of takeover dealOpens in new window ]

“Our plan two years ago was to become the largest tyre and car servicing group in Dublin, and we have certainly achieved that goal. By investing in our depot portfolio, we can invest further in the services that we offer and the people that provide the kind of service that brings our customers back,” John McKillen said.

“We believe that there is significant opportunity to grow further with more and more people seeking high-quality, hands-on and reliable service, something that we are proud to consistently deliver from all our depots. Our plans are to continue to invest and grow this successful family business over the years ahead.”