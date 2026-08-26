Bessent battles the bond markets and saving up for college costs

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US treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s running battle with the bond markets is starting to look like his boss’s war in Iran – started by his own hand with a tangled set of objectives, an underestimated opponent and an implausible path to victory, writes Katie Martin. And like the conflict in the Middle East, we are all going to suffer its effects.

Sticking with North America, Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion (€17.14 billion) worth of US imports a day after US president Donald Trump said he would raise duties on Canadian cars, in the latest salvo of the escalating trade war between the two neighbours.

None of that turmoil is deterring an estimated 14,000 US sports fans, who are expected to travel to Ireland this week for the annual Aer Lingus College Classic American football clash, which this year features the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas Christian University Frogs.

Glanua, the environmental firm chaired by former Kerry Group boss, Denis Brosnan, is back in the black following a three-year reorganisation of the company to one that now which focuses on engineering solutions for the water and wastewater industries. Killian Woods reports.

Fee-paying St Michael’s College has got the green light from Dublin City Council for new floodlights for its sports grounds despite concerns expressed by local residents about the impact on light-bellied Brent geese and their own residential amenity. Gordon Deegan has the details

The holding company of CPL Resources, once listed on the Dublin stock exchange, paid a maiden €150 million dividend to its immediate parent earlier this year, five years after its €318 million takeover by Japanese group Outsourcing, writes Joe Brennan.

The Government aims to increase employment in the State’s financial services sector to 70,000 by 2030 as part of a new strategy to solidify Ireland’s position as a global hub for the industry. Eoin Burke-Kennedy analyses the new strategy.

The number of commercial properties lying vacant in the Republic fell marginally in the 12 months to the end of June, Ian Curran reports. It is the first decline since they started collecting these figures in 2013 but the overall number hides a mixed picture across the State.

And Ciara O’Brien reports that more than $250 million (€214 million) was invested in Irish artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the first half of the year, new EY data has shown, as global investment in the technology reaches an all-time high.

For thousands of Leaving Certificate students, college offers today mark the start of an exciting chapter. For their parents, it’s the beginning of an expensive phase of family life. Keeping on top of bills, the mortgage and a pension can be hard enough, so how do you financially prepare for when your child goes to college?

Speaking of college, US property investor Greystar has made its fourth investment in Ireland’s purpose-built student accommodation sector, with the acquisition of Copley Court in Cork from Elkstone Real Estate for a figure understood to be in the region of €33 million.

A reader’s employer cut pay across the board by 10 per cent pay cut almost two years ago. It was done verbally and nothing was in writing. Can he know seek to have his salary restored in full, he wants to know. Our HR experts respond.

In Commercial Property, having paid about €23 million to buy Belfast’s Fitzwilliam Hotel in 2015, hotelier and businessman Michael Holland has instructed agent CBRE to find a buyer for the five-star property for around €37.5 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

An office investment in Oranmore Business Park in Co Galway fully let to US tech giant Cisco is expected to attract both Irish and international investors at a guide price of €8.5 million.

Agent Knight Frank is guiding €2.75 million for lands with potential for the development of up to 150 new homes in Kildare.

And Interpath has renewed the lease on its offices at Two Riverside in Dublin for another five years.

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