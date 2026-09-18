Good cop, bad cop: Harris and Chambers toy with electorate ahead of budget

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minster for Finance Simon Harris will unveil the budget on October 6th. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Minister for Finance Simon Harris dusted off one of Leo Varadkar’s old bromides recently, claiming the tax package in the upcoming budget would be aimed at those “who get up early in the morning”.

He could have said he wanted to reward those who worked hard and no one would have batted an eyelid. The “get up in the morning” bit presupposes those who don’t, high welfare spending and the tax burden on middle-income earners.

It’s a neat bit of politicking that he can conveniently step back from if he gets accused of dog-whistling to the right.

Harris is in good-cop mode ahead the budget, promising an income tax package that will have a “significant impact”.

But the numbers just don’t add up. When you break it down it could be worth as little as €120 a year to the average worker.

According to his own department’s Tax Strategy Group, inflation-proofing or indexing the budget against a 4 per cent rise in wages (the current rate of growth) costs €1.16 billion.

That means most his €1.5 billion package will merely help workers stand still in real terms.

If the tax bands and credits which determine how much you pay are not adjusted for wage inflation each year, then you pay a small bit more proportionately to the exchequer.

As people rise up the income ladder, they start paying tax for the first time or pay more of their income at a higher rate.

Removing the cost of indexation leaves just €340 million for meaningful tax cuts.

Spread across all 2.84 million workers in the Republic, that’s the equivalent of just €120 each, €10 a month.

A veritable crumb when you consider the average domestic energy bill for a typical Irish household has climbed from about €2,000 a year in 2021 to closer to €3,500 a year now.

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Nonetheless Harris is persisting with his oversell while Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers, in the role of bad cop, is pouring cold water on expectations of a big tax giveaway.

Chambers says the cuts will be “modest”, benefiting most people by only a few hundred euro a year.

Governments often adopt this good cop/bad cop routine ahead of budgets.

The leaks, the late-night briefings, the winners-and-losers narrative that go with Irish budgets are acts of political stagecraft that we need to move on from.

When journalists struggle to find a theme or Opposition parties appear neutralised in their criticism, that’s probably a good thing.

When budgets grow faster than the economy, they tend to cause inflation but, worse than that, they tie future administrations into high spending patterns. Hence the worry over corporation tax and whether a big bang in that area could leave us in a fiscal mess

If you think of the dramatic budgets of the past – Charlie McCreevy’s decentralisation fiasco of 2003, Brian Cowen’s unsustainable giveaway in 2007, Brian Lenihan’s €6 billion clawback in 2011 – they either preceded a crisis or took place in the middle of one.

Lenihan was forced into two budgets in 2009 as he attempted to halt the slide in the public finances.

Adopting indexation on a permanent basis would make it easier for households to forecast and budget, but the Government insists on doing it in an ad hoc fashion so it can generate political capital.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) and others have called for a legally enshrined budgetary rule to keep a check on current spending and to protect public investment which tends to get slashed during financial crises.

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Speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight this week, Ifac chairman Seamus Coffey noted that Sweden has a parliamentary committee (with an opposition majority) which sets the fiscal parameters for three to five years which the government is then effectively tied into.

“You might think with an opposition dominating the committee, that they would set those fiscal parameters as low as possible to try and squeeze the current government, to make life difficult for them,” Coffey said.

“But if they do so, then in four or five years’ time after the next election they’ll be sitting on different sides of the room ... the shadow of the future has an impact,” he said.

The problem in Ireland is that budgetary policy tends to fly with the wind. Governments spend too lavishly during the booms only to be forced into swingeing cutbacks when the cycle turns.

So rather than smoothing the natural ups and downs of the economic cycle we tend to amplify them by pursuing what economists refer to as procyclical policies.

Record corporation tax receipts have weakened the Government’s spending discipline. Public spending has risen by more than 50 per cent since 2020, a trend that isn’t mirrored anywhere else in Europe.

When budgets grow faster than the economy, they tend to cause inflation but, worse than that, they tie future administrations into high spending patterns. Hence the worry over corporation tax and whether a big bang in that area could leave us in a fiscal mess.

The Government’s underlying budget deficit, which excludes windfall corporate tax receipts, is on track to hit €20 billion by 2030.