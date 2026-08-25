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Greystar in €33m deal for Cork city student block

US-headquartered real-estate group is now one of Ireland’s largest student accommodation providers

Copley Court is located near City Hall in Cork city centre
Copley Court is located near City Hall in Cork city centre
Ronald Quinlan
Tue Aug 25 2026 - 15:052 MIN READ

US-headquartered real-estate group Greystar has made its fourth investment in Ireland’s purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector, with the acquisition of Copley Court in Cork from Elkstone Real Estate. While the price paid for the 265-bed complex has not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands that Greystar paid about €33 million for the property. The figure equates to an average of €124,528 per bed space.

News of the deal comes just two months after Greystar completed its purchase for €37 million of a 216-bed student accommodation scheme on Church Street in Dublin from the Jersey-based investment firm Valeo Groupe Europe. That transaction followed on from Greystar’s acquisition for €105 million of the 724-bed Project Galaxy portfolio in Dublin and Galway last year and its €150 million deal for the 966-bed Point Campus in Dublin in 2024. Greystar’s student-accommodation portfolio comprises a total of 2,171 beds following its latest acquisition, making it one of the largest owner-operators of student accommodation in Ireland.

Greystar buys 216-bed Dublin student block in €37m deal ]

The Copley Court transaction was completed on behalf of Greystar Equity Partners Europe II (GEPE II), Greystar’s recently closed pan-European value-add residential fund.

Claire Solon, managing director of Greystar in Ireland, said: “Copley Court is a strong addition to our Irish student accommodation platform, and a clear signal of the capital we now have available to deploy following the final close of the GEPE II fund. Cork continues to see rising demand for high quality, well-managed student housing, and this acquisition reflects our confidence in the city’s long-term fundamentals.”

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Greystar buys 700-bed student accommodation in Dublin and Galway for €105m ]

Since being relaunched in 2019, Copley Court has operated at or near full occupancy. It will now operate under Canvas Student, Greystar’s pan-European student accommodation brand.

The property, which is located close to Cork’s City Hall and about 3km from UCC’s main campus comprises 265 beds along with a range of amenities including a gym, private and group study spaces and a student lounge/games area.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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