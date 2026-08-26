Kildare lands zoned for residential development seeking €2.75m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €2.75 million for lands with potential for the development of up to 150 new homes in Kildare.

Located next to an established residential estate on the outskirts of the village of Kilmeague, the lands extend to a total area of 4.4 hectares (10.8 acres) and are greenfield at present. The entire holding is zoned for residential development under the terms of the Kildare County Development Plan 2023–2029 (Variation No 3). The density range of 25 to 35 units provided for in the plan would allow for a residential development of 110 to 150 units, subject to planning permission.

While Kilmeague retains its village character, it is within convenient reach of the employment, retail and services of Naas (20km), Newbridge (12km) and Kildare town (12km). Dublin can be accessed within an hour by road via the M7 corridor.

Robert Wilson of Knight Frank says: “These lands offer an excellent opportunity to acquire a substantial residentially zoned development site with the potential to deliver housing in a location where there is persistent demand driven by first-time buyers, families and commuters seeking high-quality homes.”