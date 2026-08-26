Interpath extends lease with Iput for Dublin docklands office

Interpath has renewed the lease on its offices at Two Riverside in Dublin’s south docklands. The corporate restructuring and advisory firm’s current three-year lease, which had been due to expire in December of this year, will now run for a further five years. Interpath occupies the 10,200 sq ft Studio penthouse floor at Two Riverside. Additionally, a leading ecommerce platform has taken up 12,000 sq ft of the fifth floor.

Two Riverside is home also to law firm Beauchamps LLP, and forms part of Irish property company Iput’s Studio flexible workspace platform.

Beauchamps signed a new long-term lease in May of this year to accommodate the growth of its business. The Irish-owned law firm extended its current lease, which was due to expire in May 2030, to May 2036, and agreed to occupy 27,000 sq ft across the entire ground, first and second floors on a new 10-year lease.

Taken together, Iput has agreed 37,000 sq ft of lease renewals and 30,000 sq ft of new Studio lettings across the 73,000 sq ft building this year. Two Riverside’s occupiers include Irish law firm Beauchamps LLP and a leading global online travel and technology company.

Commenting on Interpath’s decision to extend its lease at Two Riverside, the firm’s managing director in Ireland, Kieran Wallace, said it reaffirms Interpath’s long-term commitment to Dublin and the wider Irish market.

“As our team in Dublin continues to grow, this state-of-the-art space in the heart of the city’s financial and business community provides an outstanding base for our people to collaborate, serve our clients and build on our strong momentum in Ireland.”

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