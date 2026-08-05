Andrew Yaxley and Geoff Byrne swap roles amid Tesco Group reshuffle

Andrew Yaxley will return as chief executive of Tesco Ireland, a role he first held 11 years ago, as he effectively trades positions with Geoff Byrne, who will take over from Yaxley as chief executive of Booker Group from next month.

The appointments “reflect Tesco’s continued focus on developing leadership talent across the group and building on the strong momentum in both businesses,” the supermarket group said on Wednesday.

Yaxley has worked in various roles across the group for nearly 25 years in Ireland, Britain and Czechia. He served as the head of the Irish arm of the retailer from 2015 to 2018, before moving to the UK parent as its chief commercial officer.

He subsequently served as chief executive of Booker, a wholesale group owned by the Tesco conglomerate, since 2020.

Byrne will take over this position from August 31st. He has worked for Tesco since 2008, firstly as a director of Tesco Mobile. He served as Irish retailer’s chief operating officer for 11 years, overlapping with Yaxley’s tenure, before his appointment as chief executive in May 2025.

Ken Murphy, the group’s chief executive, said “developing talent across our group and creating opportunities for leaders to bring their experience into different parts of the business is a key strength of Tesco”.

He said both men “have each made a huge contribution to their current roles. Their experience, knowledge and track record make them the right leaders for the next chapter for Booker and Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland”.

Yaxley said he was “delighted to be returning to Tesco Ireland” and looked forward “to working with colleagues to build on the strong momentum already in place”.

He added that “the business has delivered excellent progress” under Byrne’s leadership, “growing its position in the market while continuing to serve customers and communities across Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Byrne said it had been “a privilege to lead Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together”.

“Booker is a fantastic business with a unique position in the market, and I’m excited to work with colleagues there to build on its many strengths,” he said.