Business

Andrew Yaxley and Geoff Byrne swap roles amid Tesco Group reshuffle

Yaxley will return as chief executive of Tesco Ireland while Byrne becomes boss of Booker Wholesale

Andrew Yaxley is returning as chief executive of Tesco Ireland. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Andrew Yaxley is returning as chief executive of Tesco Ireland. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Stephen Conneely
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 18:452 MIN READ

Andrew Yaxley will return as chief executive of Tesco Ireland, a role he first held 11 years ago, as he effectively trades positions with Geoff Byrne, who will take over from Yaxley as chief executive of Booker Group from next month.

The appointments “reflect Tesco’s continued focus on developing leadership talent across the group and building on the strong momentum in both businesses,” the supermarket group said on Wednesday.

Yaxley has worked in various roles across the group for nearly 25 years in Ireland, Britain and Czechia. He served as the head of the Irish arm of the retailer from 2015 to 2018, before moving to the UK parent as its chief commercial officer.

He subsequently served as chief executive of Booker, a wholesale group owned by the Tesco conglomerate, since 2020.

READ MORE

Out of the blue a company has offered to buy my Aviva shares for £2,000. What should I do?

How did Michael Fingleton get away with it?

Podcast shift to video is a fait accompli, but how is it changing audience habits?

Rich payday for bosses at Re-turn and ESB and don’t put off checking your pension status

Byrne will take over this position from August 31st. He has worked for Tesco since 2008, firstly as a director of Tesco Mobile. He served as Irish retailer’s chief operating officer for 11 years, overlapping with Yaxley’s tenure, before his appointment as chief executive in May 2025.

Ken Murphy, the group’s chief executive, said “developing talent across our group and creating opportunities for leaders to bring their experience into different parts of the business is a key strength of Tesco”.

He said both men “have each made a huge contribution to their current roles. Their experience, knowledge and track record make them the right leaders for the next chapter for Booker and Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland”.

Yaxley said he was “delighted to be returning to Tesco Ireland” and looked forward “to working with colleagues to build on the strong momentum already in place”.

He added that “the business has delivered excellent progress” under Byrne’s leadership, “growing its position in the market while continuing to serve customers and communities across Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Byrne said it had been “a privilege to lead Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together”.

“Booker is a fantastic business with a unique position in the market, and I’m excited to work with colleagues there to build on its many strengths,” he said.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning