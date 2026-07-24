Higher occupancy levels doubles profits at Conrad Hotel

Owned by Archer Hotel Capital, the Conrad is operated by Hilton Hotels under its Conrad brand through a long-term management agreement with the owners.

Higher occupancy levels, coupled with a “strong focus” on cost management, led to more than a doubling of profits at the company behind the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin last year, newly filed accounts have revealed.

Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors, to which Dublin City Council recently granted permission for a significant expansion of the Dublin 2 property, reported profits after tax of more than €2.8 million in 2025, up from a little over €1.2 million in 2024.

Owned by Archer Hotel Capital, the Conrad is operated by Hilton Hotels under its Conrad brand through a long-term management agreement with the owners.

Archer also owns the nearby five-star Shelbourne Hotel, which it acquired from Kennedy Wilson in 2024 as part of a multi-property deal worth a combined €311 million.

In the directors’ report attached to the latest filings, the board of the company behind the Conrad said that revenue per available room (RevPAR) – a key revenue metric in the hotel industry – increased by 6.4 per cent last year, despite a modest decline in average daily room rates.

RevPAR primarily increased due to “higher occupancy levels” in 2025 compared to 2024, the directors said.

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Headline turnover increased by a meagre 4 per cent to €21.4 million, more than half of which came from room revenues, which jumped by just over 6 per cent to €16.8 million, according to a note in the accounts.

However, the hotel’s operating costs decreased by more than 5 per cent in the year to €10.8 million.

Despite an increase in staffing from 175 to 189, the company’s wages and salaries bill was little changed at €6.7 million.

The directors said the hotel maintained a “strong focus on costs” in the year.

In April, Dublin City Council granted Archer permission for a significant expansion of the Conrad, increasing the number of bedrooms from 192 to 308.

The plan includes a new eight-storey extension over existing event space, resulting in a 10-storey building.

It also includes a seventh-floor extension to Earlsfort Terrace and an additional floor to the existing hotel, resulting in a nine-storey building with a setback to Earlsfort Terrace.

Dublin City Council granted permission for the project almost four years after Archer secured a separate permission for a new seven-storey wing that would have increased the number of rooms to 280.

However, these plans were shelved due to the “cost of construction and viability concerns”, according to a planning report lodged with the more recent application.

The Conrad bounced back into profit in 2022 after losing €3.6 million in the previous year due to the impact of Covid-related public health restrictions.

In 2023, the Conrad housed US president Joe Biden and his entourage on his official visit to Ireland.