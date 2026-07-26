Ireland

Lotto players urged to check tickets after €8.2m Saturday night win

Three winners who matched five numbers get almost €90,000 each

There was one winner of the €8.2 million jackpot on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
There was one winner of the €8.2 million jackpot on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Tim O'Brien
Sun Jul 26 2026 - 12:031 MIN READ

Players in the National Lottery have been urged to check their tickets after one winner landed the €8,221,849 jackpot on Saturday night.

The National Lottery has confirmed the winning numbers for Saturday night’s draw were 23, 24, 25, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus ball was 37.

There were a further three winners who matched five numbers and the bonus ball, each of whom won €89,430.

In addition, an Irish player in the Euromillions lottery won €30,183, after they matched five numbers in the six-ball game. The Dublin ticket was bought online.

READ MORE

German police launch manhunt after van drives into Berlin Pride crowd

Recollections from the road: The highs, lows and what I’ll miss after 32 years as a GAA correspondent

There’s a reason the State gets away with wasting so much of our money

Roz Purcell: ‘When I was younger I was fine with people looking at me. But I have grown to hate it’

The National Lottery advised players to check their tickets and immediately sign the back before placing it somewhere safe, if it is a winner.

Boost for players as National Lottery reduces number of balls in draw ]

Winners should then contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist