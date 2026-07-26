Lotto players urged to check tickets after €8.2m Saturday night win

There was one winner of the €8.2 million jackpot on Saturday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Players in the National Lottery have been urged to check their tickets after one winner landed the €8,221,849 jackpot on Saturday night.

The National Lottery has confirmed the winning numbers for Saturday night’s draw were 23, 24, 25, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus ball was 37.

There were a further three winners who matched five numbers and the bonus ball, each of whom won €89,430.

In addition, an Irish player in the Euromillions lottery won €30,183, after they matched five numbers in the six-ball game. The Dublin ticket was bought online.

The National Lottery advised players to check their tickets and immediately sign the back before placing it somewhere safe, if it is a winner.

[ Boost for players as National Lottery reduces number of balls in drawOpens in new window ]

Winners should then contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.