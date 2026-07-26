E-scooter driver one of two overnight road deaths

The driver of an e-scooter has been killed in a collision in Co Meath.

The driver of an e-scooter has been killed in a collision in Co Meath.

The crash, involving a car, occurred on the Kentstown Road in Navan at about 1.45am on Sunday.

Gardaí said the male e-scooter driver, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and a male passenger aged in his 20s, were uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning for examination by Garda technical staff and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in this area between 1am and 1.45am have been asked to make any digital recordings available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda station on (046) 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a male teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

That incident occurred on the L4101 at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles at about 3.45am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed on Sunday for examination by Garda technical staff and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward and road users who were travelling in the area between 3am and 3.45am are urged to make any camera recordings available.

Anyone with information can contact Thurles Garda station on (0504) 25 100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.