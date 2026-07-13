Business

Oil jumps and global stocks fall as US-Iran hostilities escalate

New clashes over control of Strait of Hormuz put investors in ‘risk-off’ mode

Cargo ships anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz. New clashes between the US and Iran rippled through global markets on Monday, pushing up oil prices while sending stocks lower. Photograph: Getty Images
Cargo ships anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz. New clashes between the US and Iran rippled through global markets on Monday, pushing up oil prices while sending stocks lower. Photograph: Getty Images
William Sandlund
Mon Jul 13 2026 - 07:512 MIN READ

New clashes between the US and Iran rippled through global markets on Monday, pushing up oil prices while sending stocks lower.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 4.1 per cent to $79.12 (€69.37) a barrel. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 pointed to the indices opening down 1.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 8 per cent, triggering a trading halt, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2 per cent and China’s CSI 300 lost 1.7 per cent.

The dollar strengthened 0.2 per cent against a basket of key trading partners, while yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose 0.02 percentage points to 4.58 per cent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

READ MORE

‘I paid €4,500 for my vintage 1962 Volvo Amazon car, originally owned by Mary Black’

How do I work out capital gains on a jointly owned holiday home after partner’s death?

Why is Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, cheaper than chocolate maker Hershey?

A €4m vineyard in Meath and PTC’s Irish tax bill

“It’s global risk off,” said Jason Lui, head of Asia-Pacific equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas.

“An asset liquidation process is and has been taking place,” said Albert Saporta, group chief executive of GAM Holding, adding that he thought there was a “secular bear market in the making”.

The market moves came after the US carried out more strikes on Iran, sparking retaliation from Tehran.

Hostilities have escalated over control of the Strait of Hormuz in the past week, putting a ceasefire agreement between the two sides on the verge of collapse and risking a return to full-scale war.

“The recent oil price rally, driven by tanker attacks and renewed US-Iran strikes, demonstrates how critical Hormuz flows remain for prices in the short term,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

In Asia, companies making artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips suffered the sharpest declines as investors took profits from a roaring rally.

SK Hynix tumbled more than 13 per cent, Japanese chipmaker Kioxia fell more than 12 per cent and Samsung Electronics retreated 9 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning