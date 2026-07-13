Jamey Carney murder: Gardaí investigate claims boyfriend Ahmad Al Sagar arrested in Jordan

Gardaí are investigating claims the boyfriend of murdered American woman Jamey Carney, Ahmad Al Sagar, has been arrested in Jordan.

The Irish Times understands the Garda has requested assistance and information from a number of other police forces as part of the murder investigation.

However, they have not made any request, to the Jordanians or any other police force, for the arrest of the person of interest in the case.

Al Sagar, the prime suspect who is believed to be from Jordan, fled Ireland for Turkey immediately after the killing and before Carney’s body was discovered in her Killarney, Co Kerry, home.

He had landed in Istanbul on a flight from Dublin before the remains were found.

Sources said they strongly suspected the man detained in Jordan is the same person being sought by detectives in Kerry over the murder. But they were unable to comment on why he had been arrested.

No arrest has been requested by Ireland of any country because the murder investigation is in its early stages.

Gardaí have not gathered enough evidence, or developed the case sufficiently, to seek the arrest of anyone in Jordan or any other jurisdiction.

Investigators would only be in a position to request a suspect’s arrest in another country if the investigation had reached the stage of charges being approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions against that person.

A website operated by Jordanians in Ireland reported on Sunday that the man, whom they did not name, had been detained by the Jordan Public Security Directive but the Jordan authorities did not respond to a media query from The Irish Times regarding the arrest.

However, a group called Jordanians in Ireland Forum have posted a message on social media commending the Jordanian authorities for arresting the suspect.

“The Forum highly commends the swift response and efficiency of the Public Security Directorate in Jordan which led to the arrest of the suspect last night where he is currently detained pending further investigation,” it said.

However, a garda source confirmed that they had received reports that a person with the same name as Jamey Carney’s boyfriend, Ahmad Al Sagar, had been detained in Jordan but they will still awaiting confirmation that it is the same man as they are seeking to speak to.

“This arrest was not made on foot of any request from An Garda Síochána and it’s for the Jordanian authorities to confirm the arrest and if it is the same person and on what basis he is being detained in Jordan,” said the source.

Gardaí in Kerry declined to comment on the report and referred any queries to the Garda press office but they have yet to issue any statement.

Gardaí are satisfied that Al Sagar caught a Green Coach from Mission Road in Killarney at 4.30am on July 7th to Bachelors Walk in Dublin and from there got a taxi to Dublin Airport where he caught a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul at 10.40am.

Gardaí believe that he had already landed, or was about to land, in Istanbul Airport when they received a report at 1pm on July 7th that Carney had been found dead at her home in Homeland on the Muckross Road in Killarney.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris said a “very active and ongoing” murder investigation remained under way and that “everybody wants to see justice done”.

“Obviously, the Irish authorities will be working hand in glove with any and all international authorities that may be required to ensure justice for Jamie and the apprehension of her killer,” he said on Monday.

“We obviously don’t comment on ongoing investigations beyond that, other than to say Ireland will be engaging intensively to ensure that justice is done in this case.”