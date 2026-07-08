Business

DCC suitors get week to make bid as shareholders baulk at £5.7bn proposal

Irish Takeover Panel agrees one week extension to eve of group AGM for suitors to confirm bid or walk away

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy. Photo: Bryan O’Brien
DCC chief executive Donal Murphy. Photo: Bryan O’Brien
Joe Brennan
Wed Jul 08 2026 - 17:262 MIN READ

The US private equity consortium circling DCC has been given another week to at least confirm a firm intention to bid for the group.

There is no sign that it plans to improve its offer again, even as some of top shareholders the company have signalled they would not support a £5.7 billion (€6.67 billion) proposal made last month.

The Dublin-based, but London-listed group, which is currently in the process of shedding the remains of its conglomerate roots to focus on the energy sector, said that the Irish Takeover Panel had agreed that the suitors, Energy Capital Partners and KKR, would have until 5pm next Wednesday, the eve of DCC’s annual general meeting (AGM), to make a bid or announce a firm intention to bid.

“The consortium has confirmed to the board of DCC that confirmatory due diligence has been materially completed, and has requested a short extension to the [put up or shut up] deadline to allow for the finalisation of definitive transaction documentation,” DCC said in a statement late on Wednesday. This has been granted by the panel after a request from DCC.

READ MORE

New York unveils $5 billion plan to finish Brooklyn mega-development

Paddy McKillen jnr seeks €6.25m for Dublin docklands office block

Workers fear unproven AI impact on jobs and the merit of going second-hand

Andy Burnham needs to start by understanding how little he knows

DCC said on June 10th that its board was “minded to recommend” the proposal from US-based Energy Capital Partners and KKR, which represented to a 15 per cent improvement on a pitch made in April that was rejected as “fundamentally” undervaluing the company.

However, DCC’s largest shareholder, Fidelity International, came out last week against the latest offer – which equated to £66.72 a share – as failing to reflect its real value.

Aviva Investors, with a 2.2 per cent stake, and 1.1 per cent shoulder Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, subsequently told the Financial Times that they were not in favour of selling at the planned price.

Energy Capital is a specialist investor in the energy transition, focusing on electricity and sustainable infrastructure. KKR is one of the most storied New York investment groups – set up in 1976, the same year that DCC was founded, by Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts – that pioneered the debt-fuelled corporate buyout industry. The approach in April followed years of underperformance by the stock relative to target prices set by analysts.

DCC, whose businesses once spanned Robert Roberts tea and coffee to waste management, decided in late 2024 to abandon its conglomerate roots by putting its then healthcare division on the market and signalling a strategic review of its technology unit that would also eventually lead to it being put up for sale.

Led by chief executive Donal Murphy, the group sold its healthcare unit a year ago to private equity fund-owned HealthCo Investment for an enterprise value of £1.05 billion. It also offloaded part of its technology business, with the remainder of that division currently on the market.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning