Workers fear unproven AI impact on jobs and the merit of going second-hand

Workers fear of AI's impact on their jobs is surging even though few employers have yet replaced workers with the technology, a new report says. Photograph: iStock

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Anxiety among Irish workers about artificial intelligence’s potential to displace jobs has grown significantly over the past year, even though only a small fraction of companies here have used the technology to replace a role, FRS Recruitment’s annual employment insights report finds. Ian Curran reports.

Separately, a new Department of Finance paper warns that shifting workers into the health and construction sectors to meet labour market shortfalls in those critical areas could have “significant” implications for the rest of the economy. Jack Horgan-Jones has the details.

Commuters using the Port Tunnel should pay higher toll charges, Transport Infrastructure Ireland proposed in internal board documents. Ken Foxe reports that it is concerned that rapidly increasing use could see tailbacks in East Wall that would force closure of the tunnel, which is key for HGV traffic accessing Dublin Port.

Data centres accounted for almost a quarter of the electricity consumed in Ireland last year, up from 5 per cent in 2015, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Data centre power demands grew by 10 per cent last year even as a moratorium on new development was in place. Ian Curran has the details.

Housebuilder Cairn Homes recorded a 60 per cent rise in revenue to €450 million in the first half of the year, with the home builder forecasting its sales will exceed €1 billion this year for the first time. Killian Woods reports.

Whether you’re giving your home a paint job, replacing your phone or buying a bike, purchasing second-hand is no longer second-best, writes Joanne Hunt in Money Matters. In fact, she says it can be one of the smartest ways to save money.

Martin Naughton’s role in the wider Northern Ireland peace process is an example of how those with wealth – and the influence that comes with it – can use it in the wider public interest, writes John McManus.

In Commercial Property, Irish and international hotel operators and investors are expected to be attracted by the sale of Mayo’s renowned Mount Falcon Estate on behalf of the Maloney family for a sum in excess of €10 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

And Lidl is expected to vacate its store in Deansgrange by the end of this year as the building goes on the market looking for a price around €4 million.

Finally, Ireland may have missed the deadline for introducing the EU’s Pay Transparency Directive, but employers need to be preparing for the new rules – which will see employers obliged to disclose salary ranges to job applicants and provide more pay information to employees – human resources and employment law professionals argue, not least because they could lead to discontent and conflict among employees.

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