Maloney family seek over €10m for Mayo’s Mount Falcon Estate

A range of Irish and international hotel operators and investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of Mayo’s renowned Mount Falcon Estate.

The property, consisting of the fully operational four-star Manor House Hotel and its 95-acre (38.5-hectare) estate, is being offered for sale on behalf of the Maloney family by agent CBRE, seeking in excess of €10 million.

Located in the heart of the Moy Valley and just 7km south of the town of Ballina in Co Mayo, Mount Falcon comprises 32 guest bedrooms in the principal Manor House along with 45 guest lodges distributed across three settings – The Woodlands, The Courtyard, and the Lakeside – within the wider estate.

The hotel owns 17 of these lodges and, together with some of the lodges they lease, there is additional accommodation for a further 118 guests.

The Manor House, or Hollywood House as it was known originally, was designed in 1872 by James Franklin Fuller, the architect of Ashford Castle, Kylemore Abbey and Farmleigh House, and was completed in 1876. Acquired for a reported €3.5 million in 2002 by Workhuman chairman and former Esat Digiphone chief executive Barry Maloney and his brothers Alan and Mike, the property and its estate underwent a multimillion-euro restoration over three years and opened for business as a luxury country-house hotel in 2006.

An aerial view of the Mount Falcon Estate in Co Mayo

A member of Original Irish Hotels and recognised among Best Loved Hotels, Mount Falcon hosted the likes of film stars Vivien Leigh and Peter Sellers during their Hollywood heyday. In more recent years, the hotel has been visited by US president Joe Biden, golfers Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo, and actors Bill Murray, Jon Hamm, Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.

Mount Falcon’s guest accommodation is complemented by the award-winning ‘The Kitchen’ Restaurant, The Boathole Bar, a 17m indoor pool, the Elemis spa and a range of conference and banqueting facilities including the Fuller Room, which has capacity for up to 200 guests.

Arguably, the Mount Falcon Estate’s greatest selling point is its 3.2km of double-bank salmon fishing on the adjoining River Moy. The river records approximately 9,000 rod-caught salmon annually, with the Mount Falcon fishery carrying a 10-year average of about 350 fish each season. The fishery, which is available exclusively to the hotel’s guests, is divided into 10 beats and is managed by a resident fishery manager and dedicated gillies.

Mount Falcon offers a range of other activities including falconry, clay-pigeon shooting, archery, a nine-bay golf driving range and 3km of woodland trails. The estate sits within an hour’s drive of 12 golf courses including Enniscrone, Carne Belmullet, Rosses Point and Strandhill.

Susan Joyce of CBRE’s hotels division says: “Truly complete estate assets of the calibre of Mount Falcon are rare in the Irish hospitality investment market.

“The estate’s freehold tenure and its considerable development potential – including scope for additional bedrooms, further lodges and enlarged banqueting facilities, subject to planning consent – represent compelling upside for the incoming purchaser.

“The estate’s salmon fishery alone is unrivalled in the Irish hotel market, and its setting on the Wild Atlantic Way make this an offering that will attract serious interest from both domestic and international investors.”