Draws for second rounds of All-Ireland football championship to take place on Tuesday

The eight winning counties from Round 1 will go to Round 2A, while the eight losing counties go to Round 2B. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The draws for Round 2A and 2B of the All-Ireland football championship will take place next Tuesday during Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

Due to the June bank holiday weekend, the draws will not take place on Monday despite that the Round 1 draw – which was broadcast on GAA+ – was held on the May bank holiday Monday.

The teams involved in the draws will only be known after this weekend’s four remaining Round 1 fixtures. On Saturday, Leinster champions Westmeath host Cavan (throw-in 5pm) before Ulster champions Armagh face Derry at the Athletic Grounds (throw-in 7.15pm), while Sunday sees Dublin renew acquaintances with Louth (throw-in 2.30pm) before Monaghan welcome Mayo to Clones (throw-in 4pm).

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The eight winners from Round 1 will be drawn against each other in Round 2A, while the eight losers will be in Round 2B, making four games in each round. The first team out in all pairings will have home advantage.

The teams currently in the bowl for Round 2A, having won their first round fixtures last weekend, are Donegal, Galway, Cork and Tyrone. The sides heading for Round 2B after losing last weekend are Kerry, Kildare, Meath and Roscommon.

The winners of the Round 2A fixtures will progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while the losers will enter Round 3, where they are to be drawn against the four winners from the Round 2B games. The four 2B losers will be eliminated from the championship.

The Round 2A and 2B games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 13th/14th.