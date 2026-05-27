Mercury revenues hit €2bn last year

Data centre construction across Europe accounted for €1.7 billion of 2025 revenues at Mercury Holdings. Photograph: iStock

Profits at specialist builder Mercury Holdings rose 13 per cent last year to almost €136 million, new figures show.

Accounts just published for the Dublin-based group, which has businesses across Europe, show revenues hit €2 billion for the first time in 2025, 8 per cent more than the previous year.

Profits from the group’s operations climbed 13 per cent to €135.7 million last year from €113.5 million in 2024, according to the accounts.

Mercury designs and builds data centres, pharmaceutical plants, microchip manufacturers and other specialised industrial facilities for clients from 20 centres across Europe.

The group noted that Germany was its best performing market last year, contributing €775 million to revenues.

That outstripped the €580 million in sales that Mercury earned there in 2024.

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A strategy document published by the business last year shows it believes it can increase German revenues to €850 million in the long term.

The group’s Irish turnover reached €171 million in 2025, according to an annual review published with its results on Wednesday.

Data centres accounted for €1.7 billion of Mercury’s revenues last year.

Technology businesses are investing increasing amounts in these centres as they gear up to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) for processing power.

Life sciences, which embraces pharmaceutical manufacture and related businesses, accounted for €115 million of the Irish group’s 2025 turnover.

Revenues from the semiconductor industry came to €96 million, the review shows.

Mercury chief executive, Eoin Vaughan, said that the group continued to make progress on meeting its long-term goal of consistent earnings.

“This allowed us to achieve strong results in line with our targets,” he added.

Vaughan noted that the results showed the dedication of its staff and the strength of the partnerships the group has built over time.

Chairman Eric Wallace said “the annual review demonstrates that, even in the face of uncertainty, Mercury has delivered strong revenue and earnings”.

The group recently moved to a new headquarters in Ballycoolin Business Park in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

This brings its design, engineering, specialist services and support teams together in one location.

Last month Mercury opened a new off-site manufacturing plant and engineering facility in Schönebeck, Germany, giving it a base for operations in central Europe.

It also opened new or upgraded regional offices in Frankfurt, Paris and Zurich, a move that cements its presence in key European locations, the group said.

Mercury hopes to boost revenues to €3 billion in 2029, according to its Go Beyond strategy published in 2025.