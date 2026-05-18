Irish workers among most likely to get employer-provided training, Indeed data shows

Ireland has the highest levels of employer-sponsored training among eight countries surveyed.

Irish workers are among the most likely in the world to receive employer-provided training, according to data from jobs platform Indeed.

Research from the group shows Ireland has the highest levels of employer-sponsored training among the eight countries surveyed. The findings are based on responses from more than 80,000 workers globally, including at least 10,000 respondents in each surveyed market.

Among workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 86 per cent report receiving some form of employer-provided training, while 78 per cent of workers without a degree say the same.

The findings, conducted across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Britain, and the US, shows workers across all countries increasingly see skills development as essential, including 76 per cent in Ireland.

However, many feel employers do not place the same priority on training and development, according to Indeed.

The research highlights that access to training remains uneven across labour markets globally, with workers without university degrees consistently less likely to receive employer-sponsored learning opportunities.

“The research also points to the important role employment stability can play in encouraging firms to invest in workforce skills,” the group said.

Pawel Adrjan, senior director of economic research at Indeed, said workers “increasingly understand” that developing new skills is “essential for long-term career resilience, especially as AI and other technological changes reshape jobs”.

“What stands out in this research is that Irish workers are not only highly motivated to upskill, but they are also more likely to report receiving employer-provided training,” he said.

“That suggests many employers in Ireland recognise that investing in skills development is increasingly important for attracting, retaining and supporting workers in a rapidly evolving labour market.”

Adrjan said Ireland is “particularly exposed” to international economic and technological forces because of the significant role multinational employers play across the economy.

“That makes the ability to adapt and develop new skills especially important for both workers and businesses as labour market demands continue to evolve,” he said.

“In an environment where technology and global market conditions can reshape industries quickly, ongoing training and adaptability are becoming essential components of career resilience.”