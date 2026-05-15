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The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Aimee Connolly, CEO of Sculpted by Aimee

Founder’s goal is to establish her company as a top 10 beauty brand globally in the next decade

Entrepreneur Aimee Connolly says US expansion plans are progressing well
Entrepreneur Aimee Connolly says US expansion plans are progressing well
Fri May 15 2026 - 05:301 MIN READ

Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for April, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

In an interview last month with Inside Business with Ciarán Hancock, a podcast by The Irish Times, Connolly said she was planning to launch her successful beauty brand, Sculpted by Aimee, into the United States in the fourth quarter of this year.

Connolly said the company’s products were going through a regulatory process with the Food and Drug Administration in the US, which she said was “progressing well”.

“We have our logistics partner set up and we’ll start selling online from Q4 this year and we’re in different retailer discussions for future Sculpted launches,” she said.

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“We’re proceeding with disciplined caution. Yes, we want global domination in make-up bags around the world, but we want to do so in a measured and considered way that we’re not just being haphazard with budget, where you might be putting other markets in jeopardy.”

Connolly said the company was targeting 25 per cent revenue growth this year, which would lift its income to more than €50 million.

She was clear on her goal for the next decade. “The goal is to be in the top 10 beauty brands globally in the next decade. It’s a huge goal and it’s a big mountain to climb, but I have never felt more passionate to do so,” she said.

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