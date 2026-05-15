No jet fuel shortage this summer and the future of the insurance market

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Good news for holiday makers: European airlines have enough fuel for the summer, according to Michael O’Leary. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the Ryanair boss made clear that while there had been worries about supply, the EU is now sourcing it from west Africa, the Americas and Norway. It seems any fears that families planning to travel this summer will see their holiday plans crimped are overblown.

We hear a lot about how planning delays are preventing housing from being built. In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at a site in south Dublin and shows how plans for hundreds of apartments have been repeatedly blocked.

In the interview of the week, Intact Insurance’s Kevin Thompson tells Joe Brennan about his plans for expanding his business.

As Kevin Warsh takes up his post as the new chairman of the US federal reserve, Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan looks at the legacy of his predecessor Jay Powell, and the in-tray Warsh will be dealing with.

Inflation is on the way up again. The latest data shows inflation ticked up to 3.7 per cent last month, driven almost entirely by the spike in energy prices thanks to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for April, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

There has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of people in Ireland working past the age of 66 since 2020, according to employment law firm Littler. The group said the number in Ireland has increased from 77,300 in 2020 to 108,300 at the end of 2025. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Risk aversion in the public service is “holding us back”, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said, as he indicates the Government would in future encourage public service staff to be prepared to take more risks as part of its attempt to accelerate the development of infrastructure. Martin Wall has the story.

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