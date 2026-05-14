Business

European airlines have enough fuel for summer says Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary

Supplies now being sourced from West Africa, the Americas and Norway

European airlines have enough fuel for the summer, according to Ryanair chief executive, Micheal O’Leary. Photograph: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg
European airlines have enough fuel for the summer, according to Ryanair chief executive, Micheal O’Leary. Photograph: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg
Barry O'Halloran
Thu May 14 2026 - 16:321 MIN READ

European airlines have enough fuel for the summer, according to Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

The airline boss conceded that his group had been “very worried” around two months ago about a shortage of jet fuel.

Europe is now sourcing fuel from West Africa, the Americas and Norway, cutting dependence on the blocked Strait of Hormuz, O’Leary noted.

But he warned that prices have risen, from around $70 (€60) a barrel before the Middle East conflict erupted in February to hit around $140 at one stage.

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Ryanair has bought 80 per cent of what it needs up to the end of March next year at around $67 a barrel, but will still have to foot the bill for the other 20 per cent.

O’Leary also warned that Ryanair would halt any expansion of the airline at Dublin Airport if charges rise there on the back of State company DAA’s €5.6 billion plan to expand the gateway.

Branding the plan “a waste” he argued that the airport could increase passenger traffic to 45 million a-year simply by adding a new pier to terminal one for around €100 million.

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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