NTMA to raise €2bn in bond sale to leave most of full-year funding covered

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has hired banks and brokers to carry out a €2 billion bond sale, which would result in the organisation covering most of its full-year funding target. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has hired banks and brokers to carry out a €2 billion bond sale, which would result in the organisation covering most of its full-year funding target.

The agency has already raised €6.25 billion in the bond market so far this year. It previously stated that it plans to issue between €10 billion and €14 billion of bonds. That compares €8.25 billion raised in 2025.

The higher target reflects the fact that the NTMA entered this year facing €15 billion in debt maturities that needed to be refinanced.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been hired as joint lead managers of the sale of €2 billion of bonds that are due to mature in late 2043.

“The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions,” the NTMA said. It is expected to price on Wednesday.