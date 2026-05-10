Spotting AI scams is an increasingly difficult task

Consumers are not confident about their ability to spot AI scams or deal with the fallout of engaging with one. Photograph: iStock

Are Irish consumers prepared for the next wave of AI scams? A new survey indicates that maybe we are not as ready as we should be.

The study from Trendlife finds that three-quarters of Irish adults are not confident they could spot an AI-generated scam or deep fake, which should be cause for concern.

And even among those who are positive they could ferret out the fraudsters, there are no guarantees. AI scams are becoming increasingly convincing, meaning even the most eagle-eyed or suspicious among us could get caught out.

Many people also conceded they did not know what steps to take if they were hit by one, with only three in 10 Irish adults saying they knew what to do if they fell victim to identity theft. It often falls to more tech-savvy family members to help out; half of 18-24 year olds have helped a parent or relative recover from a scam.

More broadly, more than one-third of respondents – 35.5 per cent – are worried about the progression of AI, with only 10 per cent excited about it.

[ Every time we take the easy route and let AI think for us first we risk weakening our brainsOpens in new window ]

There is also a lack of confidence in the protection offered by the law, with more than 69 per cent saying legislation does not do enough to protect families against the misuse of the technology.

There were strong regional differences of opinion. Concerns about identifying scams were more pronounced in Limerick, with 69 per cent saying they would be unable to spot AI fraud, while people in Kildare are more mistrustful of the system, with 86 per cent saying laws don’t protect them.

Galway was the most optimistic about AI, with concerns at a much lower level than the national average, while Cork people were the most anxious.

AI may be quickly becoming part of everyday life but it seems many people are trying to feel their way without the correct tools to use it safely. A critical next step will be helping people to navigate the new reality.