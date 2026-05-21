Ralph Lauren shares jump as strong China sales help drive growth

Ralph Lauren shares surged on Thursday after the high-end apparel brand beat quarterly revenue ‌estimates, buoyed by strong sales in China as affluent shoppers continued to buy Polo shirts and cable-knit jumpers.

Sales in Asia led the revenue growth with “exceptionally strong” results in China during the Lunar New Year, CEO ​Patrice Louvet said in a call with analysts, pointing to more than 50% sales growth in the country. Wall Street investors are focused on how luxury brands are performing in the Chinese market, where consumers have shown signs of strain in recent months and luxury spending has faltered.

The jump in shares put Ralph Lauren’s stock on track for its largest daily increase since April 2025.

The nearly 60-year-old American ​label reported quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $1.85 billion. The company forecast mid-single-digit revenue growth for the current fiscal year, while warning of some strain from the Middle East conflict and high energy prices.

Founded ⁠by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 as a line of ties before rising to the top ranks of American fashion, the brand is among companies ‌that ‌have ​recently bucked the trend of a slowdown in the global luxury sector. It embarked on a turnaround plan about a decade ago and analysts attribute its recent success in part to the brand’s growing appeal among a younger generation of shoppers, while maintaining ⁠a multigenerational consumer base.

Under the leadership of Louvet, who took charge ​in 2017, Ralph Lauren has made a concerted effort to lure in a new generation ​through youth-focused products and social media engagement.

Analysts have also attributed its recent momentum to its market position as a value player compared to many luxury competitors.

“Ralph Lauren has had ⁠the benefit that it had more room to grow to Asia and ⁠Europe as compared with other luxury ​apparel firms,” said David Swartz, analyst at Morningstar.

The US brand’s strong results stand in contrast to a quarterly report last month from LVMH, a bellwether for the global luxury sector, which said the war in Iran shaved at least 1 percentage point off global sales due to weaker spending in Gulf shopping hubs such as Dubai.

On an adjusted basis, Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.80 for the reported quarter, topping an estimate of $2.55 per share. The company, which implemented selective price hikes over past quarters, sees gains from strong full-price sales across its apparel and accessories brands.

Ralph Lauren reported double-digit revenue growth on ‌a reported basis in Europe in the ⁠recently ended quarter to $620 million. But a drop in tourism to Europe due to Middle East tensions as well as strain on European shoppers’ wallets could dampen its results in the region this year, executives warned.

“We are taking a more prudent view of the Europe operating environment looking ‌ahead, given some of the energy and consumer sentiment pressures that we’re seeing there,” Louvet told analysts.

– Reuters