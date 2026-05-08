Half of Irish employees say their work teams are understaffed

Eimear Byrne, managing director at SD Worx Ireland, said many employers do not know what skills they should be focusing on when it comes to training staff. Photograph: John Ohle

Just under half of Irish workers believe their teams are understaffed, raising concerns about burnout and their ability to manage daily workloads under current labour market conditions, according to a new survey.

The research from human resources software company SD Worx, suggests that two in five employees in Ireland are looking for a new job, citing poor management of their time and effort and lack of growth opportunities in the workplace.

The survey, conducted by market research agency iVox, questioned 1,000 workers and 301 employers in the Republic on their attitudes and approaches to skills and development.

It found that just over a fifth of employees believe their talents are not being fully utilised in work, while 44 per cent said they do not receive any training or learning opportunities at all.

“While many workers say they are not being afforded sufficient growth opportunities, it is not for a lack of interest,” SD Worx said. Some 73 per cent of employees said they were eager to learn and grow.

The survey also indicates that Irish workers believe their time at work is being misspent and mismanaged.

Almost half said their teams are understaffed, and 28 per cent said they spend too much time in meetings.

Against this backdrop, 39 per cent of employees said they were looking for new opportunities.

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“It’s clear to see that employees in Ireland know their worth and are actively seeking out opportunities that will enable them to grow and develop their professional skill sets,” said Eimear Byrne, managing director of SD Worx Ireland.

“However, the onus for this should be on employers. Businesses must prioritise employee training and development in order to support their teams in achieving their full potential. This will not only benefit workers but will positively impact the entire organisation and, in turn, ensure that people stay for the long term.”

Yet, the research suggests many employers do not know what they should be training their employees in, Byrne said. Some 13 per cent of employers said they do not know which skills their organisation will need in the next two to three years amid the rapid pace of technological change.

“Now is the time to examine the skills that are already in place within the business to assess where the gaps are and understand what’s needed to continue to propel the business forward,” Byrne said. “With the right workforce management strategy, organisations can create transparency around time, capacity, and skills, allowing them to better plan resources and support employee wellbeing.”