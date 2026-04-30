Plans lodged for hotel and student beds at Phibsborough Shopping Centre

A view of Phibsborough Tower in Dublin. A developer is seeking to redevelop the building to include a 150-bedroom hotel. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment, extension and change of use of Phibsborough Tower to provide a nine-storey 150-bedroom hotel.

The application for a six-year planning permission by Stormborn Capital Acquisition Three Limited also includes a five- to nine-storey purpose-built student accommodation scheme providing 411 bedspaces.

The overall scheme comprises a mixed-use regeneration at Phibsborough Shopping Centre, and no’s 345-349 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, and adjacent lands.

Stormborn is part of the Dublin-based property group Twinlite that purchased the Phibsboro Shopping Centre last September.

The development would comprise three blocks with the third involving a four-storey, mixed-use building incorporating residential and retail/restaurant uses.

[ Phibsborough shopping centre co-living plans collapseOpens in new window ]

A cover letter lodged by JSA Planning – formerly John Spain & Associates – states that “a key component of the proposal is the delivery of a significant public realm strategy, including a new civic plaza and pedestrian route linking Phibsborough Road and North Circular Road, which will also serve as a primary arrival space for the soon to be redeveloped Dalymount Park”.

The JSA Planning cover letter states that “the development would deliver new homes, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and a hotel, contributing to housing supply and economic activity, while reinforcing Phibsborough’s role as a vibrant Key Urban Village”.

The proposal comprises a mixed-use regeneration at Phibsborough Shopping Centre and numbers 345-349 North Circular Road, and immediately adjacent lands. Illustration: MCORM

JSA states that “the proposal builds on a strong planning precedent established through previous permissions, which confirmed the acceptability in principle of mixed-use development, increased density, enhanced height and a new civic plaza on the site”.

The planning consultants state that “the scheme refines and advances these principles through an improved layout, strong urban structure and a high quality architectural and landscape response”.

A letter lodged with the plans states the proposed redevelopment will include 'a new civic plaza and pedestrian route ... which will also serve as a primary arrival space for the soon to be redeveloped Dalymount Park'. Illustration: MCORM

A separate planning report lodged by JSA states that “overall, the proposal represents a coherent regeneration of a key urban site, delivering a vibrant mix of uses supported by high-quality design, enhanced public realm and sustainable transport integration”.

Notwithstanding its strategic location, “the site is currently characterised by outdated retail provision, underutilised lands, extensive surface car parking, and therefore represents a significant brownfield regeneration opportunity”, JSA states.

A report lodged with the application demonstrates that there is a relatively low level of existing hotel provision within the 1km catchment of circa 718 rooms, with no significant clustering of hotel uses in the immediate area.

The proposed development provides an additional 150 bedrooms, represents a modest and appropriate increase of around 20.8 per cent “and will not result in an over-concentration of visitor accommodation”.

A decision on the application is due in June.