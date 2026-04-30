Business

Cairn Homes says Irish build-cost inflation is now running at 2.5%

Dublin-listed homebuilder affirms guidance amid ‘strong pipeline’ of apartments and new orders

Cairn said its closed forward order book has increased by 400 homes over the past eight weeks and now stands at around 3,850 units. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times
Cairn said its closed forward order book has increased by 400 homes over the past eight weeks and now stands at around 3,850 units. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times
Ian Curran
Thu Apr 30 2026 - 07:491 MIN READ

Cairn Homes, the Dublin-listed home builder, has warned that the ongoing “geopolitical volatility” in the Middle East has pushed Irish construction costs up by some 2.5 per cent over the past 12 months but has yet to affect consumer sentiment in the Republic.

However, the company said it does not expect a “material impact” from the US-Israeli war with Iran on its outlook for the year and reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of between €1.05 billion and €1.08 billion.

In a statement released in advance of its annual general meeting today, Cairn said its closed forward order book has increased by 400 homes over the past eight weeks and now stands at around 3,850 units.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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