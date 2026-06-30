Victoria’s Secret moves ahead with new Dublin store

Victoria's Secret plans to open a new store on Nassau Street in Dublin. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

American lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret has moved ahead with its plans to open a new Dublin store on Nassau Street.

The company lodged a planning application with Dublin City Council for two external Victoria Secrets signs for retail units 1 and 2 at 40-43 Nassau Street in preparation for the new store opening.

It confirmed in May it is closing its store on Grafton Street this summer.

The retailer traded at 28-29 Grafton Street since 2017.

Accounts for the Victoria Secrets business here show that the Nassau Street opening is on the back of increased revenues and profits at the Irish arm last year.

Accounts filed by Intimate Apparel Retail Ireland Ltd show pre-tax profits increased by 12 per cent to €338,000 in the 12 months to the end of January 25th 2025.

Revenues were boosted by the opening of Victoria Secret’s store in Cork city in December 2024 and revenues rose by 12 per cent from €7.53 million to €8.45 million.

The company recorded operating profits of €350,000 and finance costs of €12,000 resulted in the pre-tax profit of €338,000.

On the outlook for the firm, the directors state that “the company will continue to focus on managing its overall financial position, cash flows and liquidity while delivering high quality fashion to its customers”.

Numbers employed by the business increased from 55 to 61 as staff costs rose from €1.03 million to €1.29 million.

In October 2020, a new joint venture began operating Victoria Secrets Irish business after UK retailer, Next acquired a majority 51 per cent stake in the business as part of a wider deal for Victoria Secret’s business across Ireland and the UK.

The performance of the Irish unit was part of a wider UK and Irish Victoria Secrets performance that delivered revenues of £110.95 million and pre-tax profits of £16.24 million in the 12 months to the end of January 25th 2025.

A decision is due on the planning application in August.