MongoDB to create 200 jobs in Cork

Technology company MongoDB is to create 200 jobs as it opens a new office in Cork, as part of a €74 million investment in its Irish business.

The expansion will see MongoDB’s Irish workforce grow by more than 50 per cent by 2027, with new roles in engineering, product development, and customer-facing teams. It will bring the total number of people employed at the Irish arm of the business to more than 500 people.

The Nasdaq-listed technology company, which opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2013, said the new Cork office would support the existing Dublin office and the company’s hybrid workforce.

The investment is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“Ireland is an important market for MongoDB, home to exceptional talent, great customers, and the right environment to scale our global business. Our teams here are central to how we innovate for and serve our world-class customer base,” said CJ Desai, president and chief executive of MongoDB.

“As organisations move from experimentation to building agentic AI applications in production, they need a data platform that can handle the complexity of real-world data and deliver highly accurate retrieval when the stakes are high. This investment in Ireland advances our mission to do exactly that – building the unified data platform our customers need for modern, multi-cloud, and AI (artificial intelligence) applications.”

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Founded in 2007 by Dwight Merriman, Eliot Horowitz and Kevin Ryan, MongoDB has developed a data platform that is used by more than 65,200 organisations to build and run secure AI-powered applications. Its customers include Anthropic, Eleven Labs, TUI, Vodafone, Decathlon, Lombard Odier, Financial Times, L’Oréal Groupe and Volvo Connect.

The news of the expansion was welcomed by Minister of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke. “This announcement is a strong endorsement of Ireland’s ability to attract and grow global technology leaders in areas such as engineering and applied AI,” he said.

“Ireland’s focus on innovation, skills development, and regional growth continues to resonate with companies operating at the forefront of digital transformation.”

Separately, Belfast-based Cloudsmith said it had raised $72 million (€61 million) in a Series C funding round that pushes it closer to unicorn status – a $1 billion valuation.

The software supply chain management firm is building a platform suitable for AI-driven software development. The funding will be used to further develop its products.

The latest funding round, which follows the $23 million it raised last year, was led by TCV with participation from Insight Partners, and long-time investor Techstart Ventures.

“Having led Cloudsmith’s Series B and now its Series C, TCV is proud to deepen our partnership with a company we see as defining artefact management for the AI era,” said Morgan Gerlak, partner at TCV. “As AI shapes the software supply chain, we believe Cloudsmith is uniquely positioned to become a platform enterprises rely on for compliance, control, and security at global scale.”

The raise follows a year of strong growth for the company, which is capitalising on the demand for modern infrastructure that can keep pace with the speed and scale of AI-generated software.

“We’re never going back to handcrafted software. AI agents generate so much software, so fast, it’s nearly impossible for humans to carefully review it all,” said Glenn Weinstein, chief executive of Cloudsmith. “Cloudsmith has the scale, and the broad view across the open-source ecosystem, to protect enterprises against the new kinds of threats that AI-driven development introduces.”