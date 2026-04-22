Independent radio call for ministerial intervention after €1m hike in broadcasting levy

The increase is unsustainable, said the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

Independent radio groups have called on Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan to intervene after regulators hit them with a €1 million-plus hike in their annual broadcasting levy, one year after the levy rose by €471,126.

The increase imposed by Coimisiún na Meán is likely to bring the total sectoral levy to some €3.69 million in 2026, up from €2.18 million only two years ago, to levels described as “shocking” by commercial radio representatives.

“The hike in the levy is unsustainable,” said Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) chief executive Michael Kelly, the representative body for 33 national and local radio stations.

Members include Newstalk, Today FM and 98FM – owned by Bauer Media of Germany – and FM104, Dublin’s Q102 and Cork’s 96, whose parent Onic is part of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK.

“We are requesting Minister Patrick O’Donovan to intervene immediately to prevent this huge increase,” said Kelly.

Coimisiún na Meán is the regulator of broadcast and video-on-demand services, with responsibility for the oversight of public service media, licensing and complaints.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland said coimisúin costs to be recovered from its members were increasing 39 per cent year-on-year at a time when the regulator’s overall costs were rising by 18 per cent or €9.95 million to €64.67 million.

“This year’s proposed increase in the regulatory levy represents in many cases a hike of tens of thousands of euro imposed on individual stations, without any notice or warning and came three months into the year,” said the IBI.

Such increases “do not appear to recognise the financial realities in our market”, it added, noting tight sectoral profit margins and radio advertising growth of only 0.9 per cent in 2025.

“There is very strong opposition among members of the IBI and the organisation has today written to the Minister.”

However, the Department of Culture said O’Donovan had no levy role.

“The act is clear that an coimisiún is independent in these functions and the Minister has no role in the setting of levies for any regulated sector or entity,” said the department.

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“As such, and while the IBI have today written to the Minister, it would not be appropriate for the Minister to intervene in the setting of a levy.”

Replying to questions, the coimisiún said it was levy-funded to cover the cost of its work.

“Levy estimates are based on a detailed work programme. In line with the legislation, we submit the work programme alongside estimates of income and expenditure to the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport each October for the following year,” it said.

“The legislation provides for refunds to levy payers, via a reconciliation process, if actual expenditure (as audited by the C & AG) is less than estimated expenditure.”

The IBI said the proposed levy as a percentage of radio revenue above €500,000 was 2.8 per cent, compared with 1.25 per cent for designated online services and 1.21 per cent for TV revenue above €500,000.