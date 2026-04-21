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Home building could hit 43,000 this year, conference hears

Global energy shock could pose risk, says minister

Some forecasters predict that builders could complete up to 43,000 new homes in the Republic this year, according a key Government official. Photograph: iStock
Some forecasters predict that builders could complete up to 43,000 new homes in the Republic this year, according a key Government official. Photograph: iStock
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 17:071 MIN READ

Some forecasters predict that builders could complete up to 43,000 new homes in the Republic this year, according a key Government official.

Work began on 8,400 homes in the first three months of this year, more than double the rate during the same period in 2025, Sherry Fitzgerald said this week.

Forecasts for the final number this year range between 37,000 and 43,000, Caroline Timmons, assistant secretary, Department of Housing told a conference on Tuesday.

While the department itself does not make forecasts, Timmons noted that it was “seeing real momentum”.

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Speaking at the Irish Home Builders’ Association summit in Dublin, the civil servant said bank AIB told officials in the department last week that the figure “was heading for 39,000″.

“Some of the other forecasts are maybe 43,000,” Timmons added.

Minister for Housing, James Browne acknowledged that home building could be susceptible to “global energy shocks” from the conflict in the Middle East.

But he argued that the Republic was more resilient to such risks than in the past.

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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