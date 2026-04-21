Council signs off on Ballsbridge bar plans

Dublin City Council has given the green light to plans to convert the former Ballsbridge Post Office (PO) on Shelbourne Road in Dublin 4 to a licensed bar restaurant with retail and gallery space.

The council gave permission to Declan O’Regan’s Telfer Ltd to convert the post office after concluding that the reuse of the protected structure “is welcomed in such a central location within the Ballsbridge commercial area”.

The council’s planner’s report noted that the Ballsbridge PO had provided “a valuable community service for over 135 years” before its closure.

The council has granted planning permission after Telfer lodged revised plans for the site.

O’Regan’s hospitality group also operates Hogan’s pub in Dublin.

The most recent accounts for Telfer Ltd show that its pretax profits increased 48 per cent to €1.85 million as revenues rose 10 per cent to €13.92 million in the 12 months to the end of May 2025.

Numbers employed by the group increased to 140.

The application resulted in a mixed response from those who did make submissions.

With an address at Number One Ballbridge, local resident, David Kennan said: “The bar restaurant with retail use will maintain vibrancy in the area throughout the day and evening and will be a welcome and positive addition to the area.”

He said: “As a local resident I strongly welcome the adaptive reuse of the existing building which is a protected structure, to ensure its long-term use and maintenance into the future.

Shelbourne Road resident, Danielle Coombs told the council that this pub concept for the former post office “has the potential to contribute positively to the atmosphere of the area which has recently seen the shuttering of a long-standing restaurant just across the road (Jewel in the Crown) and offices at the bottom of the road; this risks the area becoming a bit of a dead zone in the evenings”.

Robyn Crotty of Shelbourne Rpad told the council that “the potential for excessive chatter and music due to the potential commercial nature of the premises will be inconsistent with the current evening and night ambience on Shelbourne Road”.

Local residents, Les and Mary McClure called on the council to refuse planning permission as the proposal “has the potential to negatively impact on neighbouring residential properties in terms of excessive noise, nuisance and antisocial behaviour”.