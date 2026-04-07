Pershing Square offers to buy Universal Music for nearly €55.75bn

Bill Ackman’s ‌Pershing Square said on ​Tuesday it proposed to buy Universal ​Music Group in ⁠a cash-and-stock deal ‌worth ‌about ​€55.75 billion.

The ⁠deal ​value is ​based on ‌Reuters calculations.

Pershing Square ​said its ⁠offer ⁠estimates Universal ​Music at about €30.4 per share. UMG shares closed at €17.11 on Thursday. The company has lost 26 per cent of its market value in the last 12 months and is valued at €31.4 billion.

Ackman is proposing a shakeup at the record label, which represents artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake, after shares declined. Ackman, worth about $8.1 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is one of the most well-known and influential activist investors. Over the past few years he has sparred with UMG management, and has pushed for a US listing to increase the valuation of the company’s shares.

“UMG’s stock price has languished due to a combination of issues that are unrelated to the performance of its music business and importantly, all of them can be addressed with this transaction,” said Ackman.

Bolloré SE, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, is UMG biggest shareholder with a 18.5 per cent stake, while media holding Vivendi, also controlled by the family, owns another 10 per cent.

Unless Bolloré supports the move, the “proposal looks very much dead from the start,” Nicolas Marmurek, an analyst at M&A specialists Square Global, said in a note. “We doubt Bolloré will accept such terms, and had Bolloré been on board he would be recommending the transaction. This is very much a move by Pershing Square to put the proposal in front of shareholders.”

Ackman resigned from the board of Universal Music Group last year, citing other commitments.

The new company will shift its primary stock listing from Amsterdam to the New York Stock Exchange, Pershing Square said. The deal would cancel about 17 per cent of UMG’s shares. - Reuters, Bloomberg