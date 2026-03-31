Fingal refuses planning permission for padel courts at Swords Pavilion

Fingal County Council has refused refusing planning permission to Hammerson for 10 padel courts at its Swords Pavilion shopping centre in north Dublin. Photograph: iStock

Fingal County Council has refused refusing planning permission to UK retail giant Hammerson for 10 padel courts at its Swords Pavilion shopping centre in north Dublin on the grounds that the land is required for the MetroLink underground railway project as approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

In its refusal, the council said the proposed development, if permitted, would be prejudicial to the construction phase of the Metrolink project at this location.

Hammerson was seeking a temporary five-year planning permission for the 10 padel courts along with two converted, timber-clad, shipping containers to accommodate a reception area, cafe and rooftop viewing platform.

The council refused planning permission after the National Transport Authority (NTA) intervened to lodge a submission with the planning authority that said the proposed padel courts were to be “located within the proposed temporary site” boundary, which concerns lands that will be required during the construction phase of MetroLink.

The NTA said “given a significant proportion of the subject site will be required to facilitate the proposed works, the proposed development would impact the construction phase of the project at this location and should therefore be refused”.

The 11-page planner’s report also stated the council’s transportation planning section also recommended permission be refused, for the same reason.

Two objections were lodged against the scheme. On behalf of Swords native William F Murphy of Ashling Heights, Blanchardstown, Peter P Gillett & Associates told the council that “while accepting that padel is a healthy and active sport with wide appeal, the current proposal at this location, given its unattractive design and lack of necessary support facilities, is undesirable”.

The Murphy objection said it would “detract from the appearance of the Pavilion Centre. It will also result in the loss of a crucial parking area and would reduce the available parking for customers of the centre”.

A planning report lodged with the Hammerson application by planning consultant Stephen Little + Associates said the proposal would “provide a high-quality, accessible sports and leisure facility that enhances the recreational offering within the town centre, supporting continued investment, increased footfall and vibrancy in the area”.