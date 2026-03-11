Business

IEA plans historic release of oil reserves amid Iran crisis

International Energy Agency reportedly may release as much as 400m barrells of oil to combat surge in prices

Smoke rises from an oil storage facility that was targeted in Tehran. The IEA is set to release as much as 400m barrels of oil into the market amid rising prices. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times
Peter Flanagan
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 09:481 MIN READ

The International Energy Agency reportedly plans to release as much as 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves, as it seeks to reduce pressure on energy prices as a result of the Iran war.

The IEA is proposing to release between 300 and 400 million barrels, Bloomberg News reported citing unnamed sources. While the size of the release has not been finalised, it would likely be the largest such release in the agency’s history. A formal announcement could come as soon as later today.

The planned move would come as oil prices whipsaw with historic swings over the past week and the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil exports, remains effectively closed.

Brent Crude, the European benchmark, climbed 4.7 per cent to $91.93 at 9.38am Wednesday morning.

More to follow

Peter Flanagan is an Assistant Business Editor at The Irish Times
