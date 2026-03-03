Ryanair traffic rises to more than 207m on rolling 12-month basis

Ryanair passenger traffic rose to more than 207 million in the 12 months to February. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

Airline Ryanair said passenger traffic rose in February, with the airline carrying more than 207 million people in 12 months.

The company said it operated 75,000 flights last month, carrying 13.3 million passengers. That was up 6 per cent compared with February 2025. Load factor, a measure of how full aircraft are, was steady at 92 per cent.

Looking at figures on a rolling 12-month basis, the airline saw passenger numbers rise to 207.6 million, up 4 per cent from the number recorded in the same period to the end of February last year. Load factor was 94 per cent.

The airline was recently ranked last in an annual satisfaction survey of short-haul airlines published by Britain’s consumer watchdog Which. The airline described the survey as “fake results” and said neither it nor its passengers paid any attention to “made-up manufactured surveys”.