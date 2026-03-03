McDonald’s plans 25 new restaurants in Ireland over five years

McDonalds is to open 25 new restaurants in five years across Ireland.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s said it will open 25 new restaurants across Ireland in the next five years as part of a €150 million investment that will create 1,750 jobs.

The first of the new locations opened in New Ross, Co Wexford last month, with plans for four more this year. It has not yet revealed where the remaining locations will be, but said it will open an average of five new locations each year.

“The outlook for McDonald’s in Ireland is very positive, and we have a clear plan to invest more than €150 million here over the next five years,” said Mike Spencer, vice president of development at McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

“That investment will support the opening of up to five new restaurants each year – around 25 in total – and the creation of approximately 1,750 new jobs across the country.”

McDonald’s currently has 96 restaurants throughout Ireland, independently owned and operated by 18 Irish franchisees and employing more than 7,000 people. The company plans to open its 100th restaurant in Ireland to coincide with its 50th anniversary in the country next year.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Jerry Buttimer welcomed the news of McDonald’s’ plans.

“Today’s announcement from McDonald’s is a strong endorsement of the value of long-term investment in Ireland’s communities,” he said. “Over the past five decades, McDonald’s has played a significant role in communities across Ireland – sustaining local employment, supporting Irish farmers and the agri-food sector, and investing in regional initiatives and charitable causes that strengthen social and economic resilience nationwide.

The company said it will also invest in its existing restaurants in Ireland, with the programme already kicking off with the €3 million refurbishment of its Cork Douglas restaurant late last year.