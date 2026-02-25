Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Businessman Denis O’Brien has emerged as a big shareholder in a New Zealand paper mill that was acquired five years ago by a group led by packaging entrepreneurs Dermot and Michael Smurfit. O’Brien took a 24.3 per cent stake in late 2024 amid a refinancing of the loss-making business. Joe Brennan reports.

How much does it cost to have a stay-at-home parent? A recent report valued the work at about €60,000 per year, putting the spotlight firmly on the financial implications of one parent not working outside the home. Joanne Hunt explores the issue in Money Matters.

Ireland’s dependence on corporation tax from big US multinationals has been front and centre in recent weeks. Between the potential for Donald Trump’s tariffs on pharmaceuticals and fears of social media’s impact on people, it has been a top issue on the news agenda. But could Ireland wean itself off the huge taxes paid by the likes of Meta Platforms and Eli Lilly here if it wanted to? As John McManus makes clear, such a move would be much easier said than done.

Data centre builder and operator Equinix is to create 200 jobs with an investment of up to $700 million (€594 million) in Dundalk, Co Louth. The investment will be used to construct a 150,000 sq ft advanced manufacturing facility in the town, which will be built by local company Hanley Energy. Colin Gleeson has the story.

McCann FitzGerald has initiated a search for a new Dublin office in advance of the expiration of the lease on its current headquarters at Riverside One on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. Ronald Quinlan reports that McCann is understood to have engaged agent Cushman & Wakefield to secure between 140,000 and 160,000sq ft of office space to accommodate its growth over the coming years.

Ronald also has details of the private Irish investors closing in on a knockdown €20 million deal for a Dublin 4 office block. The Ballsbridge property is set to change hands at a 50 per cent discount on its 2019 sale price.

The owners of Ireland’s only natural gas reserve are weighing the potential to produce so-called green hydrogen in a collaboration with State company Gas Networks Ireland to be confirmed on Wednesday. Barry O’Halloran reports.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.