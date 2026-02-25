Data centre builder Equinix to create 200 jobs with €590m investment in Louth

Equinix Ireland managing director Peter Lantry: The new facility The facility will serve as Equinix’s global hub for manufacturing specialised power equipment for data centres

Data centre builder and operator Equinix is to create 200 jobs with an investment of up to $700 million (€594 million) in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The investment will be used to construct a 14,000sq m (150,000sq ft) advanced manufacturing facility in the town, which will be built by local company Hanley Energy.

The facility will serve as Equinix’s global hub for manufacturing specialised power equipment for data centres and AI-driven workloads.

Equinix has committed to a minimum investment of $70 million annually for an initial five year period, extendable to 10 years.

The partnership with Hanley Energy, which was recently acquired by American multinational manufacturing company Jabil, will create 200 new jobs.

Hiring for the factory has already begun with an initial 200 engineers and technicians, focused on “precision engineering, quality assurance, and lean manufacturing”. Apprenticeship and training programs will also be introduced.

Equinix said it expects to achieve 10-15 per cent faster lead times with the new facility compared to traditional procurement methods.

The facility will manufacture low-voltage switchgear, power distribution units, and remote power panels, all of which are critical components for power distribution in data centres.

The facility will feature a temperature-controlled testing laboratory – the only one of its kind in Ireland or the UK.

Equinix Ireland managing director Peter Lantry said: “This is a huge win for Ireland and the Louth region – highlighting the world class engineering talent that Ireland continues to develop.

“By securing our supply chain and investing in local manufacturing, we’re not only accelerating delivery but also creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs.

“Importantly, we remain committed to Ireland, continuing to invest and grow our presence here. This reinforces our long-term presence and ensures we can meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure worldwide.”

Hanley Energy chief executive John O’Driscoll said the deal “highlights the strength of Irish engineering and innovation”.

“Our advanced testing facilities and expertise will ensure that the equipment produced here meets the highest global standards, supporting data centres worldwide,” he added.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the deal shows Ireland’s “continued attractiveness as a location for digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and global technology partnerships”.

Profits at the Irish division of Equinix fell by 12 per cent last year to €6.95 million. The slide in profitability came despite a 15 per cent rise in revenues to €75.3 million.

The company operates data centres in Dublin at Northwest Business Park, Citywest, Blanchardstown and Kilcarbery Park. Globally, its parent company, Equinix Inc, owns and operates a network of 270 data centres in 75 locations.

The company’s clients include Oracle, Nvidia, Google Cloud, Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services.