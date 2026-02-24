Revenue at Uniphar grows 11% as it tops €3.1bn

Revenue at Uniphar, the Dublin-listed diversified healthcare services group, grew 11 per cent and topped €3.1 billion last year, its annual results show.

Growth was achieved in all three of the group’s divisions with the most significant increase being in its supply chain and retail arm.

Uniphar, which is led by chief executive Ger Rabbette, delivered gross profit growth of 7 per cent with growth again achieved across all three divisions.

“I am pleased with the results the group delivered in 2025, achieving our fastest rate of organic gross profit growth since IPO at 8.9 per cent, alongside adjusted earnings per share growth of 21 per cent,” said Rabbette.

“Over the past six years, we have delivered excellent compound annual adjusted earnings per share growth of 16 per cent. These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy across all divisions and our continued ability to scale and generate sustainable growth.

“We remain confident of achieving our target of €200 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 2028 with at least 80 per cent of that growth being delivered organically.”

There was a decrease in the group’s gross margin to from 15.4 per cent to 14.9 per cent in the year.

The group’s pharma and medtech divisions delivered organic gross profit growth of 15.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively, while the supply chain and retail division delivered growth of 4.2 per cent.

The directors proposed a dividend of €3.4 million, or 1.3 cent per ordinary share. Together with the interim dividend paid in October, this brings the total dividend for the year to €5.2 million, or 2 cent per share, representing an increase of 5.2 per cent.

Adjusted earnings per share grew by 21 per cent to 24.8 cent. Organic gross profit growth was 8.9 per cent, which was the fastest rate of growth the group has delivered since its IPO seven years ago.

Uniphar said it has entered 2026 with “strong trading momentum” and is doing business in line with expectations.

Looking ahead, it said it remains “well positioned” to achieve continued organic gross profit growth in each division in line with its medium-term targets.

The company added it is confident of delivering on current market expectations for the full year.