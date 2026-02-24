European shares close higher but trade uncertainty lingers

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. European shares rose against a backdrop of broader market ‌gains on Tuesday, tracking increased risk appetite on Wall Street. Photograph: by Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

European shares rose against a backdrop of broader market ‌gains on Tuesday, tracking increased risk appetite on Wall Street, although investors awaited clarity on US trade policy after last week’s strikedown of US president Donald ​Trump’s tariffs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index reversed earlier declines to close 0.2 per cent higher, close to the record high hit on Friday.

Dublin

Dublin’s Iseq closed the session up, largely on the back of positive moves from index heavyweights Ryanair, Glanbia and Kerry. Ryanair was up 1.6 per cent at €27.02 as the budget airline threatened to cut more Spanish flights in a row over fees charged by Spanish airport operator Aena.

Glanbia was up 0.8 per cent at €16.52 ahead of full-year results on Wednesday. The food group has indicated that the company’s full-year earnings-per-share would be at the upper end of the guidance range. Food giant Kerry was also up 2.7 per cent at €74.55 while AIB and Bank of Ireland closed the session down by about 1 per cent.

Europe

Most sectors on the Stoxx 600 ended the session higher, although financials ‌and media stocks did not.

Banks fell 1.3 per cent, on renewed ​concerns that newer AI models could disrupt traditional businesses. Financial services companies lost 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, trade uncertainty persisted as Trump’s ⁠new blanket tariff rate took effect after his earlier ⁠tariffs were deemed unconstitutional by the US supreme court. The new ​rate has raised questions about trade deals struck last year. The European Parliament on Monday postponed for a second time a vote on the trade agreement signed with the US.

Analysts pointed to a bearish analysis from Citrini Research on the possible risks to the global economy and the broader financial sector. The carmaking sector has been at the forefront of discussion on the impact of tariffs, but the sector gained 1.9 per cent on Tuesday.

Among individual stocks, Forvia climbed 2.8 per cent after the car parts supplier forecast higher operating margin of between ‌6 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2026. French ⁠vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred was another strong performer.

It added 3.9 per cent after reporting 2025 core earnings above market expectations, citing rising sales and initial benefits from its cost-cutting and efficiency plan.

London

The Ftse 100 held steady on Tuesday, closing pretty much as it started for the second day in a row despite concerns surrounding AI disruption and tariffs.

The Ftse 100 index closed down just 4.15 points at 10,680.59.

Earnings were in focus in London with Convatec and Croda finding favour. Less so for Standard Chartered, despite declaring a bumper dividend.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said: “While investors looked a bit dazed from a wobbly start to the trading week, market movements on Tuesday would suggest they’re regaining their balance rather than falling over.”

Convatec jumped 10 per cent after raising midterm guidance and reporting broadly in-line annual results.

The London-based medical products and technologies provider thinks growth is “set to accelerate”, driven by “successful implementation of our strategy, recent product launches and our rich product pipeline. Faster growth will also be supported by higher growth capex.”

Croda was also in demand, rising 7.6 per cent. The Yorkshire-based speciality chemicals maker expects its profit margin to widen as it reported higher sales for 2025.

New York

US stocks rebounded ‌on Tuesday, led by recovering technology shares as investors assessed Anthropic’s announcement of new AI tools and weighed Trump’s shifting stance on trade tariffs. Anthropic announced several ​new plug-ins targeting industries such as investment banking and HR, weeks after its earlier releases stoked a sell-off in traditional software stocks.

Several other sectors ranging from commercial real estate to trucking and logistics have recently logged steep declines, as new developments in the AI space stoked worries of industry wide disruptions.

The S&P 500 software and services index, which has plunged ​more than 23 per cent so far this year, advanced 0.8 per cent on the day with help from Salesforce, which was among the biggest gainers.

Most megacap and growth stocks bounced back slightly on Tuesday, with Apple leading gains with a 2.3 per cent rise, while Nvidia climbed 0.4 per cent ahead of its earnings, which are due after market close on Wednesday.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 7.6 per cent after the chipmaker said it had agreed to sell up to $60 billion worth of AI chips to Meta Platforms ‌over five years.

Home Depot rose ⁠3.3 per cent after the home-improvement chain operator topped estimates for fourth-quarter results and maintained its annual forecasts. – Additional reporting by Reuters/Wires