CRH revenue rose in 2025 as demand lifted business

Good growth in final three months of the year reported by Irish building materials giant

CRH chief Jim Mintern and chairman Richie Boucher at the company's AGM in Dublin. CRH said it expects full-year net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2026. Photograph: Naoise Culhane
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Feb 19 2026 - 07:422 MIN READ

Revenues at Irish-based building materials and services giant CRH said revenues rose last year, with good growth in the final three months, as the company announced a new share buyback programme.

Total revenues rose by 5 per cent to $37.4 billion in 2025, with growth of 6 per cent in the final quarter. Favourable demand and acquisitions were credited for the gain.

Net income rose 8 per cent to $3.8 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 11 per cent to $7.7 billion.

Diluted earnings per share rose 10 per cent to $5.51.

CRH invested $4.1 billion in 38 acquisitions in 2025, including the $2.1 billion acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a US provider of sustainable cement alternatives, which was announced in July 2025. A further $1.7 billion was used to back high-return growth capital expenditure projects to drive organic growth.

Chief executive Jim Mintern said 2025 had been a year of “significant progress” for CRH. “Our balance sheet strength, cash generation capabilities and disciplined approach to capital allocation enabled us to deploy $5.8 billion in value-accretive growth investments across our connected portfolio while also returning $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs,” he said.

“We enter 2026 with confidence and expect favourable end-market dynamics as well as the continued execution of our superior strategy to underpin another year of growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

It declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, up 5 per cent on the previous year.

Looking ahead, CRH said it expects full-year net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2026.

