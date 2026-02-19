CRH revenue rose in 2025 as demand lifted business

CRH chief Jim Mintern and chairman Richie Boucher at the company's AGM in Dublin. CRH said it expects full-year net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2026. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Revenues at Irish-based building materials and services giant CRH said revenues rose last year, with good growth in the final three months, as the company announced a new share buyback programme.

Total revenues rose by 5 per cent to $37.4 billion in 2025, with growth of 6 per cent in the final quarter. Favourable demand and acquisitions were credited for the gain.

Net income rose 8 per cent to $3.8 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 11 per cent to $7.7 billion.

Diluted earnings per share rose 10 per cent to $5.51.

CRH invested $4.1 billion in 38 acquisitions in 2025, including the $2.1 billion acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a US provider of sustainable cement alternatives, which was announced in July 2025. A further $1.7 billion was used to back high-return growth capital expenditure projects to drive organic growth.

Chief executive Jim Mintern said 2025 had been a year of “significant progress” for CRH. “Our balance sheet strength, cash generation capabilities and disciplined approach to capital allocation enabled us to deploy $5.8 billion in value-accretive growth investments across our connected portfolio while also returning $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs,” he said.

“We enter 2026 with confidence and expect favourable end-market dynamics as well as the continued execution of our superior strategy to underpin another year of growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

It declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, up 5 per cent on the previous year.

Looking ahead, CRH said it expects full-year net income of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2026.