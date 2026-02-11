Renewed plan to develop south Dublin site faces opposition

A number of south Dublin residents are opposing plans for a €356 million apartment scheme close to Ranelagh and Milltown.

In January, Ardstone subsidiary Sandford Living Ltd launched a renewed bid to secure planning permission for 562 apartments for a site at the corner of Sandford Road and Milltown Road in Dublin 6. The plans propose 267 two bed units, 176 one bed units, 43 three bed units and 70 studios across seven apartment blocks.

As part of its Part V social housing requirements, Sandford Living is proposing to sell 56 of the planned 562 apartments to the City Council for social housing and has put a price tag of €1.03 million on the largest three bedroom apartment.

It is Sandford Living Ltd’s third application for the site. Planning consultants Thornton O’Connor (TOC) noted the previous two applications have been subject to High Court judicial reviews.

Advancing the case for the new scheme, TOC said the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) has been reduced from 636 to 562 homes and a 10 storey apartment block has been cut to eight storeys.

In an objection, the Norwood Residents Association told the council that the excessive scale, height and proximity of the proposed Blocks A & C to Norwood Park “will have an overbearing impact on all residents”.

The submission stated: “Put simply there is no justification for building structures of the heights proposed so close to existing residences.”

The council has processed 31 third party submissions to date including one from the Cherryfield Avenue Residents Association.

Julie Ennis of Cherryfield Avenue Upper, Ranelagh told the council “that the scheme dwarfs our property”.

She said: “I have observed the pictures which are very depressing, dark, and imposing.”

Ms Ennis states that “there is a housing crisis and an urgent need for housing in this and other areas of Dublin. However, the density proposed, represents a gross overdevelopment of the site. 562 new units taken together with other new developments in the area will put unbearable pressure on the amenities of the area”.

In their submission, Brenna and Ray Clarke of Cherryfield Avenue Lower told the council that “Ranelagh is in danger of losing its cultural life and combination of young and old residents, swamped by apartments and inappropriate housing”.

The Clarkes state that “the development does nothing to conserve our homes, community or green environment nor does it help the real housing shortage in Dublin”.

A decision is due on the application next month.