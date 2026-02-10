WhatsApp’s fight against €225m Irish privacy fine sent back to lower tribunal

The DPC took action following complaints about WhatsApp’s use of personal data ⁠in the country, later upping its fine in 2021 after the European Data ‌Protection ​Board (EDPB) intervened.

Meta ​Platforms unit WhatsApp’s fight against the EU privacy watchdog was sent back to a lower tribunal on ‍Tuesday, prolonging a five-year tussle triggered by the latter’s order to Ireland’s Data Protection Commission to increase a ‍fine to €225 million.

The case is one of many for the DPC, which is the lead privacy regulator for most of the US tech giants in Europe due to the location of their ‌EU head offices here.

Meta ‍subsequently appealed the penalty at a lower tribunal but lost after judges said it had no legal standing to sue the authority as it was not directly affected by the EDPB’s decision.

The Court of ⁠Justice of the European Union on Tuesday disagreed with the tribunal’s ruling and ⁠told it to examine the case on ⁠its merits.

“The action brought by WhatsApp Ireland against Binding Decision 1/2021 of the European Data Protection Board is admissible,” the Luxembourg-based court said.

“We ‍welcome the court’s final judgment on the matter which upholds our argument that those businesses and people should be able to challenge decisions the EDPB makes against them, so that it can be held fully accountable by the EU courts,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

The DPC has imposed fines of more than €4 billion on large tech companies for GDPR breaches since ‌2020 but has ‌only collected €17.5 million due to all but two of its completed investigations being subjected to lengthy legal challenges.

With many of the fines ‌increased by similar EDPB interventions, a number of the appeals can only progress once there is clarity from ⁠the European courts on how WhatsApp’s 2021 penalty was calculated.

