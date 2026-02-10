Developer Michael O’Flynn challenges business partner’s insolvency arrangement

Developer Michael O'Flynn. It is contended by the O’Flynn side that O’Driscoll did not meet the eligibility criteria in relation to a PIA and was allegedly cash flow and balance sheet solvent. Photograph: Collins Courts

Property developer Michael O’Flynn is back before the High Court for another round in his objection to the personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) of his former business partner and neighbour John O’Driscoll.

The developer claims that O’Driscoll, from Ovens, Co Cork, owed him in the region of €950,000 and was allegedly not insolvent when he sought and was granted a PIA by the courts.

The developer is objecting to the O’Driscoll PIA coming into effect, and wants the Circuit Court decision to be set aside.

The High Court previously heard the alleged debt arose from a €2.2 million personal guarantee given to O’Flynn concerning liabilities of pub operator Ezeon Entertainment Ltd, which was established by O’Driscoll.

Former Ireland rugby international Ronan O’Gara was a co-guarantor on the loan agreement, and filed a sworn statement with the court as part of the dispute.

In the PIA, O’Flynn’s debt was listed as a contingent liability and given a nominal value of €1, because he had not proved it during the PIA process.

In a sworn statement, O’Flynn said he was deeply upset by the actions of O’Driscoll in the matter.

“I have been a loyal and supporting family friend for years. I have no vendetta or wish to have a personal dispute with Mr O’Driscoll. In my view there was a lack of disclosure by the debtor to the PIA and thus a lack of verification and investigation of figures. With the issues that have now arisen, there is an issue of trust and faith in the personal insolvency system,” he said.

The case has come before the High Court by way of an appeal against the granting of a PIA to O’Driscoll.

Martin Hayden, counsel for O’Flynn, appearing with barrister Keith Farry, told the court on Tuesday that it is their case that at the time O’Driscoll was not insolvent. Counsel claimed it was “a contrivance, a prepack PIA”.

It is contended by the O’Flynn side that O’Driscoll did not meet the eligibility criteria in relation to a PIA and was allegedly cash flow and balance sheet solvent.

In his affidavit, O’Flynn, who was not present in court, said he wished to make clear that he was not paid €1 or any sum during the PIA and he said he has not accepted or cashed any postal order.

He said he was of the view that the setting aside of the O’Driscoll PIA would allow the parties to get to the bottom of the correct figures, and it appeared to him that there was alleged material non-disclosure and the Ezeon debt was an excluded debt.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Keith Rooney, barrister for the Personal Insolvency Practitioner in the O’Driscoll case, contended that if O’Flynn had put in his proof of debt in the insolvency process, the four years before the courts in the case including all the way to the Supreme Court could have been avoided.

“He did not do that for reasons best known to himself,” Counsel said. He added that O’Flynn’s position is of his own making.

Two years ago a five-judge Supreme Court held that Mr O’Flynn’s objection to the PIA should be heard by the High Court.

Previously, the High Court rejected O’Flynn’s attempt to object to the PIA finding that he lacked standing due to having failed to “prove his debt” at an earlier stage of the process.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in November 2023 that O’Flynn obtained a right to contest in court the debt plan despite earlier failing to “prove his debt” and the case was remitted back to the High Court.

Ms Justice Nessa Cahill reserved her decision.