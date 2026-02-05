Consumer data usage surges but SMEs slow in digital adoption

Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform and Digitalisation with Eir chief executive Oliver Loomes. Eir's digital report showed a surge in data usage.

Data usage among Irish consumers has surged as an increasing number adopt online services, a new report has shown.

The highest usage was seen in urban areas of the country, with every county showing strong growth over the period as broadband services have evolved.

But the Digital Ireland report also highlighted a number of challenges, including adapting policy for Ireland to retain a leading role, and slower digital take-up among small and medium-sized businesses.

The Eir-backed report, which looked at Ireland’s progress between 2019 and 2025, indicated that Irish households are among the most digitally connected societies in Europe, with digital services becoming an increasingly important part of daily life.

It found more than 70 per cent of people have digital skills of at least a basic level, but the data also pointed to a digital divide, with older customers less likely to have high-speed broadband service, relying more on older copper lines than their younger counterparts.

Enterprises also showed a gap, with smaller businesses having a low rate of high-speed data take-up.

The telecoms provider said traffic on its broadband network has more than doubled since 2019, with average household usage on high-speed fibre up 61 per cent in five years.

Leading the charge were Cavan, Meath and Offaly, where average monthly data usage was almost 80 per cent higher than in 2019, while Kildare was top in terms of average usage per household in 2024, at 7,800 GB. Sligo had the lowest household data usage that year at 5,800GB per household.

While data usage rose over the period, traditional fixed line calling has declined, with the number of minutes falling by 57 per cent. Mobile voice use remained broadly stable.

Data traffic volumes are expected to grow at a high rate for the remainder of the decade, Eir said, as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and other digital trends contributed to growth.

“This report shows that Ireland’s Digital Decade is real and measurable – in the way we work, learn, do business and come together at our favourite festivals and matches,” said Oliver Loomes, Eir chief executive. “Connectivity also has to mean inclusion; more work is needed in the coming years to ensure all people and businesses can participate in Ireland’s Digital Decade.”

The report was welcomed by Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers.

“Ireland has a number of unique strengths and advantages, including our highly skilled workforce, which provides us with major economic and social opportunities to transform our society through technological investment,” he said. “The €275 billion National Development Plan places a specific focus on the key growth enabling sectors of our economy and combined with the reforms we are making to accelerate infrastructure delivery, this approach can transform our economy and increase jobs, create opportunities and drive prosperity for our people and our country.”