Macquarie Irish leasing business loses €38m

A fall in the value of its investments left aircraft leasing business Macquarie Airfinance’s Irish holding company with a near $44.5 million (€38 million) loss last year, new figures show. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

A fall in the value of its investments left aircraft leasing business Macquarie Airfinance’s Irish holding company with a near $44.5 million (€38 million) loss last year, new figures show.

The news comes as industry figures speculate that the business, owned by investment bank, Macquarie Group and pension fund Australian Retirement Trust, will shortly be sold.

Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Ltd, its Irish holding company, boosted operating profits to $56.5 million in the 12 months to March 31st 2025, from $24.75 million during the previous year, according to newly published accounts.

However, the figures show that it lost $44.47 million before tax after accounting for a $72 million fall in the value of its investment in subsidiary companies.

Macquarie Airfinance buys aircraft from manufacturers Airbus and Boeing and leases them to airlines around the world.

The company is one of two Irish-linked aircraft leasing firms that the industry widely expects to be sold this year.

Is it time Ireland abolished mandatory retirement? Listen | 31:16

Dublin-registered Macquarie Aircraft Leasing owns 24 jets itself, along with more than 30 subsidiary companies, most of which are also registered here.

The business had net assets of $267.6 million on March 31st last year. The company refused to comment on the accounts.

The overall group, Macquarie Airfinance owns 225 aircraft, most of them Airbus or Boeing jets used for short-haul commercial flying. They are worth around $6.4 billion.

It has been for sale since late last year and sources within its industry believe a deal could be done shortly.

Another lessor, Genesis, whose shareholders include the State-owned Irish Strategic Investment Fund, is also on the market and could be sold in coming months.

A push towards consolidation in aircraft leasing is likely to results in further deals, industry figures say.

The Republic is a centre for aircraft leasing and is home to leading firms in the business, including AerCap, SMBC Aviation Capital and Avolon.